This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If Valentine’s Day is special for the lady in your life, you’re going to want to give her — or give them — something that says “I love you,” “I appreciate you,” I think you’re awesome,” “I couldn’t have gotten through the past year without you.” You get the gist.
And while you’re hunting for a gift, William J. Doherty, PhD, argues there’s no need to stress. A professor and director of the Minnesota Couples on the Brink Project at the University of Minnesota, Doherty told BETTER you can simplify things by buying them a gift that you know they’ll enjoy and one that shows that you care for them — it doesn’t have to be a wild surprise. Then write a note to express those thoughts, which takes the pressure off the gift itself, he advises.
Some gifts can really show you appreciate them this Valentine’s Day, whether they’re into the traditional style of roses, the sweet or even the funky. Here are some great options.
Romantic Valentine’s gifts for her
1. Custom Couple Portrait
Send along photos of you both along with your names and other details (like outfit preferences), and this artist will use all that as reference photos to create a custom portrait. You’ll then get a high-res digital file sized 8-by-10 inches so you can print it and put it in a frame you love. If you’re looking for a printer that prints high-quality photos easily from your phone, try the HP Tango Smart Wireless Printer.
2. Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book
A simple photo book is a great place to start. You can peruse it together often and revisit the good memories and express your appreciation for her along the way. This 7-by-7 inches book has a fabric covering (which comes in six colors), foil writing, and sturdy pages to display anywhere from 30 to 50 of your favorite photos together. The best part of a gift like this is that it may spark a conversation about what they mean to you. “It’s astonishing how couples will almost always, unequivocally make time for criticism. How about a three-minute daily routine of sincere appreciation?” Laura L. Young, LCSW, a psychotherapist and couples counselor in New York City previously told BETTER.
3. Venus ET Fleur Rose Box
These real roses come from a farm in Ecuador and can last as long as a year — just keep it away from direct sunlight. Each mini paperboard box packs nine roses. Choose from nine colors, like red, hot pink, or less conventional blue.
Cute Valentine’s Day gifts for them
4. Williams Sonoma Valentine’s Day Plates
The set of four adorable plates are made of glazed stoneware, allowing for a handmade touch. They’re decorated with a sweet, single red heart in the middle. Safe for the microwave and dishwasher, these will last longer than impractical novelty dishes.
5. Vineyard Vines Valentine’s Day Lounge Pants
Printed with red and pink hearts (and a few of the brand’s iconic whales), these pajama pants tie at the waist with a red drawstring. Made with 97-percent cotton (and a touch of spandex for a little stretch), the fabric will be soft against your — and their — skin.
6. Kate Spade Heart Stud Earrings
Jewelry might be traditional for Valentine’s Day, but if they mention that they’d like to add to their collection, there are few better occasions to let them know you were listening. “If your partner mentions something they like or want, file that away for future reference,” Stuart Fensterheim, a licensed clinical social worker and family counselor in private practice in Scottsdale, Arizona, told BETTER. These sweet heart huggie hoop earrings — half pink and half red — are gold-plated and with a nearly 1-inch drop.
Best lasting gifts for your wife or long-time partner
7. Gemma Suede Keepsake Journal
“Love and care are shown best with actions such as listening, helping, sharing, and appreciating someone for who they are,” Doherty says. Appreciate their privacy and thoughts with a journal where they can keep it all. This neutral-hued journal is bound with a suede cover and snaps closed for extra confidentiality. Nearly 200 blank, lined pages allow enough room for them to write whatever’s on their mind.
8. Cariloha Resort Bamboo Bed Sheets
These bamboo-based sheets with a sateen finish are designed to be soft and silky. The bamboo is naturally cooler for warmer nights.
9. BeautyFIX Subscription Box from Dermstore
This online store is a go-to destination for top-of-the-line skincare and cosmetics. Each box (available as a one-time purchase or monthly subscription) contains a mix of full- and travel-sized products. Past boxes have included Dermalogica eye serum, Elemis day cream, and HUM skin supplements.
Unique gifts to impress them
10. Two States Love Watercolor Digital Image
If you two found love while living in different cities, this custom print will showcase where it all began. Let the artist know your city and preferred color to receive a digital print, available alone or matted.
11. Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder
If a glass of wine and a bath is self-care for them, encourage the practice. This wine holder is decorated with beach stones and suctions to the tub wall. For safety, it also comes with a plastic wine stem.
12. Kombucha Making Kit
In this at-home kombucha kit, you’ll get a scoby and starter, sugar (for said starter to feed on), green tea and other necessary supplies (jar, cloth cover) to find yourself with a half-gallon of the fizzy, fermented drink.
Personalized gifts that were made for her
13. Block Letter Monogram Necklace
The brass necklace is outfitted with a single letter (try her initial or the first letter of one of her kid’s names). With a thin chain and a 1.5-inch block letter, the necklace can be a standalone piece or be perfectly suited for layering.
14. YETI Wine Tumbler
Not only does this vacuum-insulated stemless wine tumbler keep drinks at the right temperature, it’s also entirely customizable for an extra $5 (per side). The tumbler is available in 11 colors, and six can be customized.
15. Parachute Classic Bathrobe
The very soft and high-quality Turkish cotton robe hits below the knee. Purchase in white, mineral (light gray), blush (light pink) or stone (dark gray) — an extra $25 gets you a monogram.
More shopping recommendations
The Shop TODAY team takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.