This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Now that Black Friday is officially "over" and Cyber Monday is in full swing, be sure you're getting the most out of it as you consider the tech deals Cyber Monday is famous for.
Why shop for laptops on Cyber Monday?
As we've reported, you've got less time to finish your holiday shopping this year than you did last. And in response, many retailers are upping their online sales and deals.
Editor and shopping expert at BlackFriday.com Kristin McGrath, for example, told BETTER that brands like HP and Lenovo are "known for offering Cyber Monday deals that are very similar to what they offered on Black Friday. So save your Black Friday energy for other items and shop laptops over Cyber Weekend.”
How to buy the best laptop for you
Before looking for your Cyber Monday laptop deal, check out our guide to buying laptops.
We break down the essential jargon you'll be facing during your search, from operating systems and size to 2-in-1 laptops and concepts like RAM, SSD, GHz and so on.
Best Cyber Monday laptop Deals
1. Apple 13-Inch Macbook Air
If you're in the market for an affordable Mac, consider this 2017 version. The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop for mainstream consumers. It offers the same power, battery life and smooth keyboard as the newer models. Want the newest model? You can get the latest Macbook Air on Best Buy and on Amazon for $900.
2. HP Pavilion X360 14-Inch Convertible Laptop
This convertible laptop is as useful in its traditional mode as it is folded over and transformed into a tablet. Its design also allows for tent- and stand-modes to let you prop your machine up the best way for your needs, whether you're writing, taking notes, drawing, or scrolling.
3. Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Slim Laptop
The larger 15.6-inch screen gives you one of the closest-to-desktop screen sizes you want to have in a portable machine. With up to 9.5 hours in a single charge and Intel's 8th generation Core i3 CPU, this laptop is powered to get you through your day.
4. HP 15.6-Inch Laptop 15t
This lightweight and slim HP laptop is a solid travel partner, and is equipped with Intel's 10th Gen i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Reviewers celebrate its portability and sleek design. To note: "Sometimes it can be a little noisy when running some programs that require a little more performance. But it's nothing major - I'm just nitpicking at this point," one reviewer said.
5. Asus 15.6-Inch Vivobook
This low-cost laptop is one of the only models you'll find under $300. Users like it because it's thin and lightweight, and is plenty powerful for everyday use.
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6-Inch Laptop
With a seven-hour battery life and 8GB of RAM, this 15-inch laptop will carry you through the day's work — or classes. The powerful Ryzen 5 quad-core processor and 256GB SSD storage should you moving fast through apps and tabs alike.
7. SAMSUNG 11.6-Inch Chromebook 3 with 16GB eMMC and 4GB RAM
Chromebooks are essentially more affordable PCs that run on Google’s Chrome OS — essentially a web browser that has the ability to install Android apps like Photoshop Express and VLC, not to mention games like Minecraft. Samsung's highly-rated take on the Chromebook at this price is worth considering for anyone looking for an everyday laptop considering its price and features.
More Cyber Monday deals
The Shop TODAY team takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.