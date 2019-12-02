This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Now that Black Friday is officially "over" and Cyber Monday is in full swing, be sure you're getting the most out of it as you consider the tech deals Cyber Monday is famous for.
Why shop for TVs on Cyber Monday?
As we've reported, you've got less time to finish your holiday shopping this year than you did last. And in response, many retailers are upping their online sales and deals.
Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with with DealNews.com, told BETTER that some of the “best prices ever” on TVs are being rolled out this Black Friday — and many of the deals we found below have maintained their Black Friday prices through today's Cyber Monday sales. We also found new ones for you to consider.
How to buy the best TV for you
Before looking for your Cyber Monday TV deal, check out our guide to buying TVs.
We break down the essential jargon you'll be facing during your search, from 4K resolution and HDR to OLED and QLED panels and TV screen size.
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
1. Sony X950G 65-Inch TV with 4K Ultra HD with Built-In Google Assistant and Alexa Compatibility
This top-line TV is definitely an investment, and so $400 in savings is valuable if this is what you were hoping to achieve in your next TV. The 4K UHD resolution is designed for extra vibrant colors and less blur. The built-in Google Assistant means this TV can become your very-visual smart assistant and let you control all of your smart home devices from one place — not to mention play any of your streaming apps through the Chromecast interface.
2. Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV is Consumer Reports-approved for HD and 4K picture quality.
3. TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
This TV's got built-in Roku so setting up your streaming apps is seamless. It also comes with auto game mode that automatically enhances performance by offering smoother action, lower latency and some of the best picture settings for gaming, making it an all-around family-oriented pleaser.
4. VIZIO 55-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Vizio's M-Series TVs include what the brand had previously only built into its P-Series models, most notable being its Quantum color configuration. The TVs in both series sport brains that have been completely reinvented with SmartCast 3.0 — it lets you control your TV through any of your smart speakers, not to mention native capabilities that make watching TV kind of fun.
5. Samsung Series 8 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
If Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV above is pricey for your Cyber Monday budget, check out this similar, 49-inch edition, which you can get right now for less than $500.
6. Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR
Highly-rated and coming in at less than $200, this 43-inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV (Amazon's streaming platform) is your way in to all its programming, as well as traditional apps like Netflix and Hulu.
