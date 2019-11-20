This coffee maker grinds coffee beans and brews them — and is on sale

Shopping content by StackCommerce
Morning routines tend to boils down to efficiency — and there are plenty of kitchenwares designed to help you increase it. When it comes to making coffee, a device that can both grind your beans and brew your coffee in one go seems worth considering.
The Chefman 4-Cup Grind & Brew Coffee Maker answers just that call. And right now, you can get it for $63.75. On top of a $25 discount, use code BFSAVE15 to get the additional 15 percent off and the total down to $63.75.
Here's how it works: Throw your whole beans in at the top of the maker and a grinder (designed to stay sharp for years) will grind you coffee. From there, it will kickstart the brewing process, giving you a fresh cup of coffee in a matter of minutes. Plus, it will keep your beverages warm for upwards of 30 minutes with a warming plate.