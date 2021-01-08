Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

December was full of savings from ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to holiday discounts and winter deals. With steadily increasing Covid-19 cases across the U.S. and colder temperatures, Shopping readers seemed to gravitate toward wellness and fitness products, from exercise bikes and air purifiers to vacuums, skin care and more. While you peruse the shopping guides above, we’ve gathered some of December’s most purchased products we covered across fitness, home and wellness.

If you could use a new exercise bike to assist with your New Year’s fitness goals or otherwise, you’ll find good company in choosing this option by Sunny Health & Fitness. It’s relatively affordable and was an exercise bike bestseller in 2020. Additionally, it has a 49-pound chrome flywheel and includes an adjustable resistance knob, as well as an adjustable seat and handlebars. It also features transport wheels and a holder for your water bottle.

This digital thermometer has consistently been a Shopping reader favorite. It uses infrared technology and features environmental and distance sensors for more accurate readings. It also includes large numbers in LED lights so you can see in dark environments.

This eye cream was a skin care bestseller in 2020. It features retinol and Hyaluronic Acid and helps to reduce dark circles while hydrating your skin. You can also find the product at drug stores.

This highly rated air purifier by Honeywell was one of the most purchased air purifiers we covered during Black Friday and besides an air purifier bestseller in 2020. It features a pre-filter to eliminate larger particles like pet hair and lint, as well as a HEPA filter to catch smaller air particulates. It’s made for rooms as large as 465 square feet and includes an auto timer and filter change indicator. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, consider the highly-rated LEVOIT Air Purifier.

The Cyclace Exercise Bike is also relatively affordable and a bestseller from 2020. It’s made from steel and includes a 36-pound flywheel and belt-drive system. It’s equipped with an LCD monitor to keep track of your progress and features an adjustable seat and non-slip handlebars.

This Shark vacuum was a vacuum bestseller in 2020. It’s lightweight and features the brand’s lift away technology to detach the pod and clean hard to reach places. It also includes an anti-allergen complete seal and HEPA filter to trap dust and other particulates in the air.

This Revlon hot tool is a hair dryer and round brush in one product. It features two speed and heat settings and comes with a cooling setting to lock in your hair style. The brush is made from a mix of nylon and tufted bristles to smooth your hair while adding more volume.

This Cubii under desk elliptical is compact and portable and could make a great addition to a work from home station. It’s equipped with an LCD display monitor to show your progress and includes access to workouts by Cubii trainers via Facebook Live. According to the brand, an hour-long workout is the equivalent of 150 calories burned. Plus, you can find it in a couple of colors, including Aqua and Purple.

