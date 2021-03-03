Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The shortest month of the year brought big news, including the first-ever set of standards for face masks and the best products of the past year, according to a survey of 40,000 shoppers. This February also featured the first Valentine’s Day during the pandemic and record-breaking cold temperatures. It seems that Shopping readers turned to products that slightly eased staying at home and social distancing. Like they did in January, shoppers flocked to fitness equipment and air purifiers but the February frost also increased the popularity of portable space heaters. To get a better sense of what really resonated with readers, we’ve gathered the most purchased products we covered in February across fitness, home and wellness.

While the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary was the most popular exercise bike with shoppers in January, this Cyclace model took one of the top spots in February. The stationary bike is made from a steel frame and equipped with a 36-pound flywheel in the front. It includes features like an LCD monitor to track time, distance and calories burned, a four-way adjustable seat and a multi-grip handlebar with a holder for your phone. Unlike lots of the other bikes we’ve covered, this bike sits on wheels so you can roll it around your space for new scenery (or easy storage).

One fitness expert we previously talked to about treadmills specifically called out NordicTrack as one of the best brands for home use. NordicTrack’s treadmills are more expensive than others we found for our guide — and some models from the brand have prices on par with Peloton. NordicTrack’s T Series Treadmill includes an interactive HD touchscreen (you can choose between different sizes for the display), adjustable incline (and decline) and a one-year free trial of iFit, a personal training membership. You can fold up this treadmill after a workout to save space, too.

There’s still a ways to go before winter is officially over. This Lasko design made it to our list of most affordable space heaters late last month. It’s a bestseller on both Amazon, with a 4.5-star average rating across more than 35,000 reviews, and Walmart, where it has a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 1,400 reviews. This model has high, low and fan-only heat settings, along with an adjustable thermostat that has 11 options on a dial. One expert we spoke to said this heater has great safety features, which include overheat protection and a cool-touch surface.

Air purifiers continue to be a popular product with Shopping readers. They help get rid of air pollution indoors that can be especially harmful to people with asthma or allergies, one expert told us for our guide to the best air purifiers of 2020. This Honeywell air purifier has already made an appearance two months in a row, in January and last December. You can choose between four cleaning levels, ranging from General Clean to Turbo level. It’s recommended that this model be used for large rooms (up to 465 square feet).

Along with air purifiers, humidifiers seemed to be a home must-have last month. According to experts we talked to, humidifiers can add moisture to the air inside your home, which can be essential in the winter when dry skin is common. This Homasy humidifier includes features like quiet function, a dial knob that you can toggle to control the amount of mist sprouting out and auto shut-off (running for up to 30 hours at once).

The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum was one of the vacuums experts recommended to us for its affordable price tag and allergy protection. This vacuum boasts features like a HEPA filter for dust, detachable bin and brushroll shut-off to transition between different floors. It’s also relatively lightweight at less than 20 pounds. A popular choice on Amazon, this Shark vacuum has racked up a 4.6-star average rating from more than 12,000 reviews.

Last month, PetFusion’s memory foam dog bed beat out Casper’s, which was a favorite with readers in January. We even called it the best orthopedic dog bed after consulting experts. If you have an older or larger dog, you should consider finding a bed that has more padding, according to one of those experts. Alongside its memory foam base, this dog bed also includes a machine-washable and water-resistant cover.

ASTM International, an organization that sets standards on everything from paint to medical gloves, released guidelines for face masks earlier last month. Before that, the organization compiled standards for thermometers — not only is the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer ASTM-certified, it’s been one of the most popular digital thermometers with Shopping readers since last year. It has an infrared sensor to take someone’s temperature from 1.18 inches away. To use, you just need to press a single button to get a reading. The temperature will then appear on the LED screen, which is meant to be extra bright in order to see the numbers clearly.

At the start of February, the Centers of Disease Control released a study showing double-masking — wearing both a disposable and cloth mask — could substantially reduce the risk of exposure to and slow the spread of Covid-19. When it comes to disposable face masks, which the CDC recommends using underneath one made of cloth, medical experts we consulted advised that you should look for ones that are at least two ply. These CandyCare face masks have been a favorite with shoppers. They feature a three-layer design, are latex-free and come in a pack of 25. If you’re looking for a pack with even more masks, these PM Performotor masks — also available at Amazon — have three layers, arrive in a box of 50 and were a bestseller in January.

With all the face mask news last month, readers sought new face masks to have on hand, favoring these fabric face masks in particular. Not only are these masks affordable, they come in two sizes: A medium/large and an extra-large. It has two layers, a nose wire bridge and adjustable ear loops. These masks were among the most purchased masks in all of 2020, along with face masks from Hedley & Bennett and Anthropologie. In terms of affordability, Maxboost is one of the face masks brands on Amazon that can ship to you within two days.

