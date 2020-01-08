This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
After Peloton rocked the home gym equipment universe late last year with a stationary bike ad that fueled a broad online debate, we rounded up a list of stationary bikes you can get that aren't from Peloton. From budget-friendly bikes to elevated models, there are myriad options at your disposal to bring connected cycling into your living room. (NBC News’ parent company Comcast is an investor in Peloton).
And today only, the Flywheel Home Bike alternative we covered is deeply discounted on Amazon as one of its Deals of the Day. The sale price brings the stationary bike down to its Black Friday price tag, the lowest price it's ever been according to historical pricing tool CamelCamelCamel. It's still an investment — clocking in at either $1,000 (without the tablet) or $1,299 (with it) — so be sure to explore affordable options from Sunny Health Fitness and Schwinn.
As we've written, budget-friendly options can certainly get your heart rate up without bells and whistles. It's enhanced features in higher-end options, like built-in tablets and connected group activities, that push prices up. Lindsay Goldman, the director of membership for USA Cycling, a nonprofit group focused on cycling as a sport, advises serious riders to prepare for a hefty price tag if they’re looking for quality equipment.
“Generally, the more money that you spend on cycling equipment and gear, the better it will be,” Goldman told NBC News. Interested in the Flywheel deal? Here's what you need to know.
Flywheel Home Bike with Built-In Tablet
As we reported previously, this Flywheel stationary bike lets you follow real-time workouts by Flywheel instructors and the bike is compatible with Bluetooth heart monitors you can plug right into it. Notably, there's a $90 charge for installation, but Amazon is waiving that fee for today's deal. On top of that, you can get the bike with or without the built-in tablet. Of course, the tablet does push the stationary bike to its full potential, as does its subscription. In order to utilize Flywheel's digital offerings (like those real-time workouts) a subscription is required. You'll be saving several hundred dollars either way:
- Flywheel Home Exercise Bike with Free Two-Month Subscription: $999 today, down from $1,700
- Flywheel Home Exercise Bike with Built-In Tablet and Free Two-Month Subscription: $1,299 today, down from $1,999
