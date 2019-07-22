Breaking News Emails
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Think about your morning routine.
What's the one thing you cut short when you're running late for work or an appointment? For many, it may be brushing your teeth, which can be seriously bad for your oral health in the long run. Even if you brush for long enough, you may not be cleaning your teeth as thoroughly as you should be. So why risk it? With the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & USB Sanitizing Case, you won't have to think about keeping track of the length of time or whether or not your teeth are truly clean.
It's simple: With its built-in two-minute timer, this advanced toothbrush will vibrate when you've hit your allocated brushing time. The Platinum Sonic Toothbrush also comes with a unique case that uses UV technology to clean your brush heads, so you can be sure you're not brushing with a germ-infested brush. And if you're on the road often, you'll be happy to know that one full charge from the case is good for about 40 uses, so you won't have to carry it around on shorter trips.
An advanced toothbrush like the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush doesn't have to cost a fortune anymore either. With this deal, it's on sale for $49.99, saving you 80 percent off the original price of $259.