Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Instant Pot fans love their pressure cookers' ability to make cooking at home easy and quick. And there are plenty of alternatives out there that can do what an Instant Pot does (yes, that includes all the extra functions, too). You might have to forgo the brand name but you'll also be saving on the price.
Yedi’s 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker, for example, brings the same cooking convenience to your kitchen without demanding so much of your wallet. More than a thousand reviewers left it a 4.7-star average rating and you can get it for $89 right now. Use code COOKING15OFF to score an extra 1 percent off at checkout, too.
Yedi’s iteration automates typical cooking tasks like cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, steaming, rice cooking, warming, pressure cooking, yogurt making, and searing meats. It has 15 different cooking programs that range from the type of cooking you’re aiming for (like steaming) to the types of foods you’re looking to create (think cakes, eggs, and yogurt). Once you’ve set your cooking time and method and have thrown your ingredients into the pot, you’ll be able to step away completely from the kitchen and do your own thing. Once it’s all finished making dinner, the cooker will keep your food warm for when you’re ready to eat.
For the currently reduced $89 price point, you’ll get the pressure cooker as well as a steamer basket, measuring cup, rice paddle, ladle, egg ranks, recipe book, and mitts. And you can get it in copper, silver or matte black. With options to fit your style and functions to fit your eating habits, this investment is definitely worth considering.
Looking for more deals?
- The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress