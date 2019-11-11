Get an extra 15 percent off this on-sale robot vacuum and mop

SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Robotic vacuums are much more worth buying when they clean both hardwood and carpeted surfaces—an all-in-one solution to any home is simply more efficient. And since they operate out of sight, robot vacuum cleaners should be able to customize the level of cleaning based on the task at hand, as well as not get stuck on inanimate objects along the way. Other bonuses include quiet operation and the ability to deep clean.
The Roborock S6 Vacuum and Mop with Adaptive Routing attempts to answer all of these calls. And right now, you can get it for $600. Use code BFSAVE15 at checkout to save an additional 15 percent off the total price.
This robovac comes with 14 different sensors that can navigate around your space, as well as calculate the fastest cleaning route. You can also program and set restrictions for the device on its companion smartphone app. If there are certain areas of the home you don't want the device entering, you can draw virtual barriers within the Roborock app and the device will then know to work around them. But what truly separates the cleaner apart is the fact its double-duty functionality: It mops and it vacuums.