Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Normally you wouldn’t take a second look at the years (or maybe even decades) old hairdryer you have lying around your home. But what if you knew that the right blow-drying device could help protect your hair from heat damage, prevent your locks from getting frizzy — and could save you a handful of minutes, if not longer, in your morning routine?
Premium-grade devices do just that. Take, for instance, the Sutra Blow Dryer Accelerator 2000, which is now on sale for just $65. With fast-drying technology, it’s able to cut down the time it takes for your hair to go from soaking wet to perfectly blown out. The device also has two different drying speeds you can choose from, as well as three heat settings and a cool shot button so you can customize your styling experience. As a bonus, the dryer comes with a variety of attachments, including a diffuser (which is ideal for those with naturally curly hair who want to dry their curls without adding frizz) and two flat nozzles ideal for blow-drying hair straight. The result is a salon-quality blowout or hairdo, without the high-end markups.
Currently, the Sutra Blow Dryer Accelerator 2000 is on sale for just $65, which is a significant discount as compared to its original price tag of $199. With all the extra attachments you’ll receive with the hairdryer, we think the set is a steal.
And with all the time you’ll soon be saving getting ready in the morning, you’ll have more time to tackle the things that really matter in your life.