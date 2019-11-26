Get your holiday shopping done now with these early Black Friday deals

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Editor's note: When we release Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently. There’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.
This week and next, it might seem like the entire world is on sale and that a deal is creeping at every corner. Well, there is a lot on sale and there are many, many, many deals before Black Friday, during Black Friday, and later on Cyber Monday.
When is Black Friday 2019?
Black Friday 2019 officially triggers on midnight the night of Thanksgiving. To get the most out of your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, here are a few tips.
Research before you buy
“A low price on a lousy product is no bargain,” Edgar Dworsky of ConsumerWorld.org told BETTER, advising Black Friday shoppers to check the reviews on retail websites (but recognize that some of them may be fake) or see what professional product testers have to say.
Avoid online scams
Paul Bischoff, a consumer privacy expert and the editor of Comparitech, told BETTER it's important to keep an eye out for from suspicious-looking sites.
"Scammers will set up fake websites and sell stuff that doesn't exist,” he said.
Start shopping early for available online deals and sales
You don't have to wait that long to get a good deal. Some retailers have already started marking down items pre-Black Friday sales and deals. Remember: Prices can drop even lower before the 29th.
Amazon early Black Friday deals
Amazon's Black Friday Deals page lists Deals of the Day for various products. You can find everything from tech and household items to skincare — all complete with slashed prices. Don't forget to utilize your Prime membership for free and fast shipping!
1. 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test
Ever wondered about your ancestry? Now you can research the people who came before you with this 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test. Better yet, you can get it from Amazon for half off!
2. TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart LED TV
This best selling TV is 47 percent off and has over 2,200 reviews. Amazon has a ton of Black Friday TV Deals right now, so if this one doesn't work for you, you should check out:
- This deal on up to 47% off Samsung QLED 4K Ultra HD TVs
- This deal on a Sony X800G 65 Inch TV for 30% off
- This deal on LG Smart 4K TV's for up to 35% off
3. Bose Home Speaker 300
This smart Bose speaker comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. It is also Bluetooth- and Apple Airplay-compatible so you can play your favorite music from your phone or tablet easily.
4. Apple Airpods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods are a favorite among TODAY editors! As one contributor wrote, "They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful."
5. 4-Pack Tile Essentials with Echo Dot
Do you find yourself frantically searching for your phone or keys often? Those days could be coming to an end with these Tile essentials. Attach them to your keys, remote or wallet, or set up the app with your phone to find your things at the press of a button. For a more hands-free option, you can also ask Alexa to ring a Tile using the Echo Dot!
Target early Black Friday deals
Right now, Target is having its Pre-Black Friday Sale where you can save $100 on video game consoles, up to 50 percent off headphones and up to 20 percent on toys. These deals end Wednesday. Here are some highlights:
1. As Seen on TV Power Air Fryer
This multi-cooker acts as an air fryer, dehydrator, baking oven, and roaster. It can also easily reheat any food without making it soggy. Target's website claims that it can air fry foods with 70 percent fewer calories from fat when compared to deep frying.
2. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
These over-ear headphones have a charge life of 40 hours, making them a solid travel option. If you find yourself with little time and little battery, the Fast Fuel feature turns a five-minute charge into three hours of battery life.
3. Apple Watch Series 3
This watch is a option great to help anyone get back on track after the holidays. It comes with an optical heart sensor, accelerometer and is swim-proof.
Flywheel early Black Friday deals
If you haven't heard of Flywheel, now's the time to get an introduction. This premium spin studio offers classes in many major U.S. cities, and just released its home bike that allows you to do interval-based workouts from your living room. This week, it's offering one of its strongest deals of the year: $700 off plus free shipping on an at-home bike, or 30 percent off studio credit packs.
1. Flywheel Home Bike
When the weather takes a turn, heading outside for a workout can be tough. This premium exercise bike will help you stay active throughout the year. Prices vary if you decide to add on a tablet or any gear.
Bed Bath & Beyond Early Black Friday Deals
Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday Deals page features everything from bedding to tech to coffee makers. The brand has even separated its deals into categories so you can narrow your search down to find exactly what you're looking for.
1. Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Stainless steel cookware complements any kitchen. This set comes with a saute pan, two saucepans, two skillets, a stockpot and a covered steamer insert.
2. 20-Piece Pyrex Multicolor Food Storage Set
This Pyrex set includes 10 round, oven-safe dishes in four different sizes that are perfect for all those Thanksgiving leftovers (and Christmas leftovers and weekday leftovers, too).
3. 40-count Starbucks K-Cup Pods
Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to stock up on home essentials like K-Cup pods! At Bed Bath & Beyond, you can choose from 40 options with counts beginning at 40.
Walmart Early Black Friday Deals
Walmart is here to help you get a head start on shopping for all of your holiday needs with its Deal Drop page. Score the best deals on kitchenware, tech and toys!
1. Toy Story 4 Craft Creativity Set
This set is perfect for the kid in your life (or the kid in you) to make a custom set of Forky and pals. It's an easy and fun way to bring the popular movie to life.
2. RCA Galileo 2-in-1 Tablet
This tablet is portable enough for you to work on the go or stream your favorite shows while you're commuting. It comes with a detachable keyboard case and is currently on sale for just over 50 percent off.
3. Robot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
If you've been thinking about getting a robot vacuum, now's a great time. This version is great for picking up pet hair among the normal stuff.
JackRabbit Early Black Friday Deals
JackRabbit is now having its Shakeout Sale to help you "limber up" for Black Friday. You can find Nike sneakers for up to 50 percent off and active apparel for up to 70 percent off.
1. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35
These classic running shoes are perfect to help you get a head start on those New Year's resolutions. They also come in gray!
Other Early Black Friday Sales
1. Lord + Taylor
Right now, you can get $100 off your purchase of $200 or more with the code FRIDAY.
Sorel Tivoli Faux Fur Suede Winter Boots
2. Brooklinen
Right now, you get 20 percent off sitewide on sheets, towels and bathrobes from Brooklinen. This brand was a 2018 winner of Best Duvet on Wirecutter, Best of Test on Good Housekeeping and Best Bedding on Men's Health.
Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
3. Outdoor Voices
Through November 28, you can save 25 percent on Outdoor Voices's incredibly popular leggings. Use code LEGGINGS25 at checkout.
Warmup Leggings
4. Uniqlo
Uniqlo's Black Friday Preview event is underway, meaning you can snag tops and down coats for up to 40 percent off.
Ultra Light Down Pattern Vest
5. J.Crew
Cardholders can take an extra 50 percent off their purchase and 60 percent off sale styles with code SHOPFIRST today. If you aren't a cardholder, you can still get up to 40 percent off with code WHYWAIT.
New lady day coat with Thinsulate
6. Greats
If you're in the market for a new sneaker, this Instagram-famous brand is known for its simplicity and comfort. Use code PASSWORD123 to save 25 percent off on your next pair.
Royale Sneaker
7. Best Buy
Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech. Best Buy has hundreds of Black Friday deals available in tons of categories, including major appliances, cell phones, cameras and smart home.
Ring Video Doorbell 2
