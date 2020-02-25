This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
When it comes to furnishing a room, buying a coffee table might seem like an afterthought. You might be more focused on finding the right couch for your space or the perfectly comfortable armchair. But according to Los Angeles-based interior designer and CEO of KMW Interiors Kita Williams, the coffee table is often the anchor in the room — especially in larger living spaces. Some of the best styles to consider include coffee tables with lift tops for extra utility, coffee tables with storage for similar function and round coffee tables to manage smaller spaces.
... a good place to start the narrative that will be your living room
Kita Williams, interior designer and CEO of KMW Interiors
“Between the coffee table and the rug, you have an excellent place to build the seating area around,” Williams told NBC News. “A hearty piece ... can be a good place to start the narrative that will be your living room.” Whether you want a coffee table that is understated and function-forward or one that makes a statement, it’s worth determining first what the right coffee table is for your living space.
Coffee tables: a shopping primer
“The most important factor to consider when picking a coffee table is utility,” Williams says. “How will it be used?” Utility is the optimal starting point here.
You’ll want to ask yourself if you want your coffee table to be the focus of your room and to serve as a visual accent piece, or if you want something that is more functional, able to hold your wine, remotes, laptop and magazines. Will you eat on it, store household items within it, rely on it for decor with a coffee table book or otherwise.
While style is significant to your purchase, it's also subjective, as is the notion of a statement piece. Are you looking for something big or small? Bold in color or neutral? Do you want storage compartments and, if so, should they then be visible or hidden?
"I can’t say that a coffee table is ‘discrete.' Even when you get a self-assembled IKEA coffee table, it can make a statement,” Williams says. Anyone entering your living room is going to have “some kind of view or interaction with your furniture,” she added, “no matter what [or] where it comes from.”
“What may seem discreet or nondescript in your mind will always create a conscious and subconscious impression on your guest (and even you) when you engage with it in any way,” Williams asserts. In other words, all coffee tables make a statement. The best coffee table for you is one that reflects the statement you want to make — even if it’s a non-statement.
Best coffee tables at every price point
The right coffee table for you is one that meets your needs, be they mostly with regard to price, look, or function. To help you get started, we put together some coffee tables in different styles and at different price points, based on guidance from Williams.
1. IKEA KRAGSTA Coffee Table in Dark Blue-Green
“In a very small living space, I prefer a round coffee table. It is easier to get around and is still functional,” Williams says. “It also cuts down on the incidents of bumping into hard or sharp edges."
A round coffee table can really soften your space, too, and pairing that with a bold color can help make a statement — a great example of checking many boxes with an affordable and compact coffee table. The table is also available in a few neutral shades: black, white, and light beige. But the dark blue-green is both trendy and elegant. If you’re looking for something to hold your beverages and add color to a room, this piece is great for you.
2. IKEA KVISTBRO Storage Table in White
"I also recommend something that is possibly multi-functional that could perhaps provide much needed storage for items,” Williams says. Function, however, sometimes means a larger piece.
For a “comfortably usable” living space, Williams recommends ensuring you have 16 inches of free space around the coffee table. If that number’s out of reach considering a smaller living space (as is often the case in place like New York City), IKEA’s KVISTBRO is another safe bet and even more affordable. It offers storage for blankets or other items you don't mind displaying.
3. Safavieh Jesse Wicker Natural Coffee Table
If your couch or chairs make a statement (or that's your plan), it’s best to go with a more neutral coffee table to balance out the room. This round coffee table is a good fit for smaller spaces and is made of rattan, a material composed of palm stems. It's designed to be lightweight and durable and its natural texture and color make it a great neutral option — whether it's complementing other pieces or that's just your preferred style.
This one also includes storage. It is nearly 30 inches wide and comes with short legs that allow it to stand at 17 inches tall, so it's best placed in a smaller space. If you want to create a seating nook in a larger bedroom, this one could also fit well alongside a chair or two.
4. Ria Coffee Table
The Ria leans trendier with a beach-bohemian and 70s-inspired aesthetic. The rattan coffee table's soft curves manage to soften a living space despite it not being fully round. And while it is made of natural materials and a neutral shade, its design elevates it from a basic, simply functional piece. Its curved legs and x-base give it statement status. In larger spaces, consider adding the Ria Bookshelf or Ria Stool, the latter of which could also function as a side table.
5. Burrow Serif Coffee Table
If you’re looking for something strictly functional, don’t need hidden storage, and still want to add some style to your living space, this coffee table will work for your needs. Burrow's Serif sports a midcentury modern, Danish design and a simple, universal look. Available in a light or dark wooden shade, this coffee table works in almost any space, so long as you have space for its 50-inch width and 16-inch height. It's built with is open storage for placing books or remotes. Add a matching side table or even a pair if needed.
Burrow's recently launched Bento Coffee Table comes with built-in storage and three removable trays allows you to decide how to use it in different ways and at different times, easily modifying its surface — or pull the tray into your lap for a couch session with your dinner or a laptop. The new coffee table is also built in a way that allows it to combine with another model and click into it with the removable trays.
6. West Elm Mid-Century Pop-Up Storage Coffee Table
If you’re looking for something with hidden storage that also offers a bit of elevation, this West Elm coffee table lift top is a classic. Available in a few neutral wooden shades and combined with a slab of white marble, this one is a classic midcentury piece. The pop-up top not only allows for hidden storage beneath it, but also serves as a bit of a dining tray. This makes this coffee table ideal for bigger families or anyone looking to store items and keep them hidden while also making room for remotes, cups, and the like.
7. Tilden Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage
You can also combine the lift-top style with open storage in a unit that allows for both. This wood piece from Wayfair's Greyleigh store comes in five different colors so you should be able to find a match that works for you. The neutral wood grain finish gives it a well-worn look and will help pair it with more furniture than otherwise, and thousands of high ratings can give you a window into how people have been using it. Most of all, it exemplifies that a quality coffee table with functional features can be relatively affordable.
8. Spin Rotating Coffee Table
This coffee table rotates: The two stacked squares making it up are equipped with two sliding drawers for storage (bottom) and a swiveling top that functions as a shelf. At 15 inches tall and 31.5 inches wide, it isn’t huge and living rooms with sofas will still be able to fit this coffee table as a statement piece. It will probably fit best with a sectional, where the table will help balance out the room. This one has true neutrals and a strong geometric design, giving it a modern feel, and so is ideal for people wanting to invest in a piece that draws attention. You’ll still be able to hide some items, but if you want to showcase some books or magazines, this is your table.
9. Olwina Coffee Table
If you’re looking to splurge with a coffee table that encapsulates an impression of soft glamour, the Olwina is worth considering. It has tufted, distressed leather resting atop brass legs, giving the table a sense of elegance and luxury. It's an investment, to be sure — if you’re looking for a statement piece that fits contemporary and traditional styles, it might be worth it. Beware, Williams advises, that a piece like this is not very kid-friendly.
More living room and home recommendations
- Want to extend your Wi-Fi network at home? Here's how.
- 6 weighted blankets that you can get for less than $100
- Best equipment for a home gym under $20, according to fitness experts
Find the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations.
The Shop TODAY team takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.