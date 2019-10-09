Breaking News Emails
The Instant Pot is a wildly popular kitchen tool—not surprising when you see it can deliver chicken teriyaki from freezer to table in 20 minutes. It eliminates the need for owning multiple other appliances: It can cook rice, pressure cook, sauté foods, make stews, roast meats and vegetables, and all with the press of a button. But one thing it doesn't deliver is the ability to air fry, that being the domain of air fryers.
Naturally, someone found a solution. The Mealthy CrispLid is an attachment easily converts any electric pressure cooker—like the Instant Pot—into an air fryer. And right now, you can get this handy Instant Pot-enhancing tool for $50 (down from $60). And the sale includes some accessories like air fryer basket, stainless steel tongs and other air frying essentials.
Here's how it works:
- You secure the lid
- Pick your temperature and cook settings
- And then sit back as the attachment air fries, crisps and broils your food.
And because air frying uses significantly less fat than traditional frying methods, you’ll be able to enjoy the same crunch, texture and flavor of fried foods with far less guilt.
Giving one of the best cooking instruments of late a giant boost is a no-brainer. And saving money on it makes the deal even sweeter.
