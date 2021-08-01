IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

July reader favorites: Sunscreen, face masks and more

From vaccination card protectors and leave-in conditioner to flashlights and clippers, here are the most purchased items we covered in June.
Illustration of Banana Boat Ultra Sport Performance Sunscreen Spray, lifestyle of Differin Gel Adapalene Gel, Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, Woman using the Trtl Original Pillow and a hand holding GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight
Shopping reader favorites in July include travel pillows, hair dryers, skin care and more.Amazon ; Differin
By Shari Uyehara, Shop TODAY

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

July didn't see many shopping or sales events this year. Amazon moved its annual Prime Day sale to June this year, the earliest it’s ever been. This both diminished the normal onslaught of July 4 sales normally alive early in the month and also meant July wouldn't host Prime Day itself, which Amazon held in July since creating it in 2015. July did see some notable launches, however, like the new Keurig Wi-Fi-enabled coffee maker and Bearaby's new Travel Napper.

From the long July 4 holiday weekend to summer getaways, July is a time to relax and celebrate under the sun, so we explored how you could elevate your time outdoors with s’mores, fiction beach reads, homemade iced tea and more. Staying safe in that sun and heat is equally important, of course, so we asked medical experts about sunburn relief and chafing prevention. On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor mask use in areas where Covid cases are still high — in turn, we reported what this will mean for kids as they return to school in the fall.

Throughout the month, we saw Shopping reader interest in everything from face masks and sunscreens to travel pillows and acne scar treatments. Here are 12 of the most purchased items readers chose in July.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingNew face mask for your kids? Start here.

1. WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks (in stock soon)

2. Banana Boat Ultra Sport Performance Sunscreen Spray

3. VIDA Kids KN95 Mask

4. Clear CDC Vaccination Card Protector

5. Differin Gel Adapalene Gel

6. The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler & Fortifying Spray

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

8. Trtl Original Pillow

9. Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen SPF 55

10. Wahl Elite Pro Model 79300 Corded Clipper

11. GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight

12. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Related

Shopping

ShoppingHow to choose the right shampoo for your hair

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shari Uyehara, Shop TODAY

Shari Uyehara is the editorial operations associate for NBC News Shopping.