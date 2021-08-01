Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

July didn't see many shopping or sales events this year. Amazon moved its annual Prime Day sale to June this year, the earliest it’s ever been. This both diminished the normal onslaught of July 4 sales normally alive early in the month and also meant July wouldn't host Prime Day itself, which Amazon held in July since creating it in 2015. July did see some notable launches, however, like the new Keurig Wi-Fi-enabled coffee maker and Bearaby's new Travel Napper.

From the long July 4 holiday weekend to summer getaways, July is a time to relax and celebrate under the sun, so we explored how you could elevate your time outdoors with s’mores, fiction beach reads, homemade iced tea and more. Staying safe in that sun and heat is equally important, of course, so we asked medical experts about sunburn relief and chafing prevention. On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor mask use in areas where Covid cases are still high — in turn, we reported what this will mean for kids as they return to school in the fall.

Throughout the month, we saw Shopping reader interest in everything from face masks and sunscreens to travel pillows and acne scar treatments. Here are 12 of the most purchased items readers chose in July.

1. WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks (in stock soon)

4.6-star average rating from 33,919 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 5,149 reviews on Amazon

5-star average rating from 26 reviews on Vida

4.8-star average rating from 1,430 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 32,617 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 30,558 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 292,402 reviews on Amazon

4.1-star average rating from 26,968 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 13,426 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 13,688 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 49,968 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 86,833 reviews on Amazon

