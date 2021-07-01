Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

June has given us summer, and alongside it some major shopping moments like Father’s Day, Amazon Prime Day, graduation season and more. During Pride Month, we looked into what defines LGBTQ-owned businesses and consulted fashion industry experts about the rise of gender-fluid clothing. And as temperatures warmed, we asked experts about how to find some grilling essentials like gas grills, pellet grills and charcoal grills to beach essentials, as well as summer essentials like beach bags, turkish towels, coolers and sunscreens. As you peruse these Shopping guides, here are 10 of the most purchased products we covered last month.

4.6-star average rating from 46,166 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Top deals on beauty and wellness

4.3-star average rating from 6,316 reviews on Amazon

How to clean your grill: Best grill covers, brushes and cleaners

4.7-star average rating from 73,010 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Top deals on beauty and wellness

4.8-star average rating from 73,558 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What we know so far about Prime Day

4.7-star average rating from 643,330 reviews on Amazon

Prime Day Amazon device deals 2021: Echo Buds, Echo Dot and more

4.5-star average rating from 9,956 reviews on Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 kitchen and home deals

4.6-star average rating from 74,391 reviews on Amazon

13 best Prime Day 2021 deals on Shopping staff favorite products

4.6-star average rating from 37,060 reviews on Amazon

6 best garden hoses to buy in 2021, according to experts

4.8-star average rating from 1,489 reviews on Amazon

Charcuterie boards and social reunions in the summer of 2021

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.