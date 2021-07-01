IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

June reader favorites: Tech, gardening tools and more

From Apple AirPods Pro and Crest whitestrips to smart plugs and a grill brush, here are the most purchased items we covered in June.
By Shari Uyehara, Shop TODAY

June has given us summer, and alongside it some major shopping moments like Father’s Day, Amazon Prime Day, graduation season and more. During Pride Month, we looked into what defines LGBTQ-owned businesses and consulted fashion industry experts about the rise of gender-fluid clothing. And as temperatures warmed, we asked experts about how to find some grilling essentials like gas grills, pellet grills and charcoal grills to beach essentials, as well as summer essentials like beach bags, turkish towels, coolers and sunscreens. As you peruse these Shopping guides, here are 10 of the most purchased products we covered last month.

1. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

2. GRILLART Bristle-Free Brush and Scraper

3. Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser

4. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

5. Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

6. DASH Mandoline Slicer

7. Kasa Smart Plug - 2 Pack

8. Apple AirPods Pro

9. Flexzilla HFZG550YW Garden Hose

10. CTFT Cheese Board and Knife Set

