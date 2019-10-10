Breaking News Emails
If you're like the nearly half of Americans who feel insecure about their smiles, you have first-hand knowledge of the discomfort inherent in group photos or even friendly or professional introductions. While dentist-controlled whitening procedures can be inherently cost-prohibitive, at-home whitening kits have become a popular affordable alternative.
Naturally, a tech-forward solution that's gaining traction is LED teeth whiteners. They speed up the whitening process by having the lights react with a whitening gel. The Bianco Smile Teeth Whitening Kit is designed to whiten your teeth by up to 14 shades. And right now, you can grab a kit to try out for $25 (down from $80).
You can customize the mouthpiece to fit the alignment of your own teeth, like sports retainers. After that:
- Place in the whitening gel
- Pop the mouthguard with the LED light in-place
- And then wait about 10 minutes while the device works its magic.
Bianco boasts that even just one use will get you noticeably whiter teeth. With a $25 non-invasive product like this, there's little to lose and lots to gain.
