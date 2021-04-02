Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

March, which encapsulated Women’s History Month, has come and gone, leaving us with the start of spring and daylight savings time. During the month, the CDC released new guidance regarding socializing for fully vaccinated people and the Google Shopping team launched its first Best Things for Everything Guide, including a hefty 1,000 trending and top-rated products. March also included Sleep Awareness Week, during which we shared expert guidance on buying blackout curtains, duvets, pajamas, quiet air purifiers and more. And in line with February trends, Shopping readers showed ongoing interest in face masks, exercise bikes, skincare and more. Aside from the above Shopping guides, we’ve compiled some of the bestselling products that we've covered across home, fitness and wellness categories below.

This Yosuda indoor bike is the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon when it comes to exercise bikes. It features adjustable resistance levels, a belt driven system for a quieter ride, a 4-way padded seat, slip-resistant handlebars and an LCD monitor that allows you to track your speed, distance and calories burned. It’s also equipped with cage pedals and a water bottle holder.

If you’re on the market for a new elliptical, this Sole option comes with a 20-pound flywheel and 20 resistance and incline levels. It’s equipped with Bluetooth speakers, a tablet holder and a USB port so you can easily watch shows and charge your device while you work out. It also includes a screen to track metrics such as distance, a cooling fan and handlebars with heart rate monitors. Additionally, the brand offers a free 30-day trial and free returns.

Shopping writer Zoe Malin wears these KN95 masks from WellBefore when flying or commuting. “Because they’re individually wrapped, you can throw a few in your bag or suitcase without worrying about getting them dirty,” Malin noted in our shopping guide about KN95 face masks. The masks include five layers, an adjustable nose bridge and adjustable ear loops for a secured fit. WellBefore also offers 3D Style KN95 masks and Kids KN95.

As previously reported in our guide to double masking, a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends double masking. These CandyCare masks have been a Shopping reader favorite for the past two months. They come in sets of 25, 500, 1,000 and 2,000 and can be easily slipped under a cloth mask. The masks feature three layers, adjustable ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge.

During March New Balance released the Active mask which the brand previously told us is designed to offer “breathable, moisture-wicking protection.” It includes three layers made of polyester, spandex and polypropylene. Instead of ear loops, the masks feature behind-the-ear straps which stretch to fit around your head and neck for comfort. You can find them in four sizes, including XS, S/M, M/L and L/XL. When not in use, you can store the mask in a carrying case that you wear around your wrist.

This Dr. Infrared space heater is the best infrared space heater for families. It features an electronic thermostat that ranges from 50 to 85 degrees, an energy-saving option and a dual heating system. “The space heater is powered through a corded electric with 120 Volts, which can evenly heat an entire room,” explained Glenn Wiseman, sales manager of Top Hat Home Comfort Services.

This Germ Guardian Air Purifier was one of the most purchased air purifiers we covered in 2020. It has a cleaning capacity of 167 square feet and has been approved Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. It includes a HEPA filter, as well as a charcoal and PCO filter and includes a UV-C sanitizer. Additionally, the air purifier is equipped with a filter replacement indicator and three speed settings.

The Shark Lift Away Vacuum was featured in Google’s shopping guide and was previously dubbed the best affordable vacuum in our guide to vacuums, for which Carl Prouty, a tech expert at Abt Electronics, told us "it offers excellent allergy protection for an affordable price." It features the brand’s Lift Away technology which allows you to detach the canister and easily clean hard-to-reach areas. It also features a HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal.

Another Shopping reader favorite since last year, this iHealth digital thermometer has an infrared sensor and can take one’s temperature from about 3 centimeters away. It meets requirements established in ASTM International’s standard for infrared thermometers, whom readers may remember from our guide to ASTM International’s face mask standards. To use, you press the button on the device and within about a second the temperature reading will appear in large white LED lights.

This Eucerin spot treatment was one of the bestselling skincare products among readers in 2020. Because it’s formula features a high amount of urea and exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid, as well as moisturizing ingredients like sunflower oil Samer Jaber, MD, founder of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City previously recommended it to NBC BETTER for dry, cracked heels.

