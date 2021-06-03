Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

May was full of holidays and notable shopping and sales events, from Mother’s Day and Memorial Day to May the 4th (for all you Star Wars fans), an Etsy outdoor sale and a Parachute sale. Informing some of these, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, too, prompting us to explore ways to protect vaccination cards, for example. As more people became vaccinated, we explored what might simplify travel, including travel backpacks, pillows and passport holders. Likewise, as temperatures continued to rise, we covered a variety of outdoor activities, such as grilling, gardening and going to the beach. May is also Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — we rounded up notable books by Asian American authors and AAPI-owned businesses. And, as usual, we saw Shopping reader interest in home and wellness categories. Here are 10 items that readers gravitated toward most.

This vaccination card protector was featured in our roundup of best vaccine card holders. Made from clear water-resistant vinyl, the card protectors have a resealable zipper closer. Ideal for a family or group of friends, they come in a pack of 3, 5, or 10.

If you’re looking to upgrade your duvet, consider this one from Parachute, which is one of the best affordable duvets. Garnering a 5.0-star rating from over 400 Parachute shoppers, the duvet insert is made from 750 fill power white down. The duvet is also available in two different thicknesses: a lightweight version for the summer and a slightly thicker version that’s suitable for all season.

This sulfate-free shampoo boasts a 4.5-star rating from over 9,000 Amazon reviewers and is infused with a blend of nourishing biotin, collagen and bamboo extract. It also smells like a mix of coconut, jasmine and lemon, according to the brand. If you’re looking for another biotin-infused option, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo can help “improve the keratin infrastructure of hair” and “increase hair strength and vitality,” hairstylist Bobby Eliot told us in our guide to shampoo for fine hair.

Erin Benzakein, founder of Floret Flowers, told us in our guide to the best gardening tools that a soil knife is a versatile gardening tool that can be used to divide perennial plants, open plastic bags and cut twine. This option from Nisaku also has a sharp wide blade, which Benzakein said is useful for transplanting young plants and weeding. It’s also highly rated, featuring a 4.8-star average rating from more than 3,600 reviews on Amazon.

In our guide to the best flat irons, hairstylist Courtney Foster called the CHI Original 1-Inch Ceramic Iron a “nice introductory iron” and noted that it “provides a nice finish to the hair.” According to the brand, it quickly heats up to a maximum temperature of 392 degrees Fahrenheit — and you can use it to curl, wave and style your hair in addition to straightening it.

According to grilling experts we spoke to, lighter cubes make it easier to start a fire — and they can come in handy if you have a charcoal grill. These lighter cubes, which come in a box of 24, can light even when they’re wet and are smokeless, odorless and non-toxic, according to Weber.

Experts we previously spoke to recommended finding a beach towel made completely from cotton — and this set of beach towels from Amazon’s line of home essentials features the fabric. Each towel currently comes in Green, Sky Blue and Yellow stripes. It’s a popular pick with Amazon shoppers, earning an average 4.5-star rating over more than 6,400 reviews.

A head shaver is meant to help get a close cut, according to hair care professionals we spoke to. This model was recommended by hair stylist Monica Davis, who called it “perfect tool for trimming and shaving your head.” You can also use this head shaver as a clipper and nose hair trimmer. It boasts an average 4.3-star rating with over close to 3,000 reviews.

The Beachwaver curling iron boasts an autorotation functionality which “takes the guesswork out of curling my hair,” according to Shopping associate editor Nicole Saunders. You place your hair on the end of the ceramic barrel and press either the left or right arrow button to create curls or beach waves.It is available in three barrel sizes: .75-inch, 1-inch and 1.25-inches.

The Cam v3 is Wyze’s third generation home security camera that boasts a 1080p camera with new sensors that feature color night vision and IP65 weather resistance for outdoor use. It is also equipped with a lens that monitors a 130-degree field of view and can capture 20 frames per second during the day and 15 frames per second at night.

