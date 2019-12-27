The most purchased books we covered this holiday season

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
NBC News readers love reading books — and your interest runs the gamut. In 2019, we shared guides on some of the best books out there: Cookbooks worth gifting and the fall’s newest cookbooks you should consider, books from and about Asian Americans for young adults and children, the year’s best LGBTQ books, coming-of-age stories and books by and about Latinas, must-read African American memoirs, and many more.
As you peruse the lists above and the many others we’ve shared, we also wanted to be sure to share which of the books we shared were most popular among readers. Below are the top 10 most popular books.
1. "Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook" by Tieghan Gerard
Tieghan Gerard’s skills as a food photographer, recipe developer, and food stylist come together in perfect harmony in her second cookbook, which includes comfort-food classics such as lobster tacos, slow roasted Moroccan salmon, and fresh corn and zucchini summer lasagna. From her home in the Colorado Rockies, Gerard delivers 125 approachable dishes that can be made using just the beginner-friendly basics of cooking. In fact, many can be made in one pot, in a slow cooker, or even the night before.
2. "30-Minute Cooking for Two: Healthy Dishes Without All the Fuss" by Taylor Ellingson
A perfect present for newlyweds, this book is filled with recipes that require no more than eight staple ingredients per recipe. Plus, they’re healthy, fresh, and use limited amounts of processed food. This book also provides shopping lists with pantry stables and essential cooking equipment.
3. "Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook" by Jose Andres and Matt Goulding
Spanish chef Jose Andrés really likes vegetables. Here, he shares recipes through a photo-heavy cookbook that may very well convince even the most committed carnivores. In it, Andres and Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning Matt Goulding provide plenty of tips, tricks and advice to go along with a variety of veggie-centric recipes, ranging from lentil stew to a towering beefsteak tomato burger.
4. "The Instant Pot Bible: More than 350 Recipes and Strategies: The Only Book You Need for Every Model of Instant Pot" by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough
This book will make a perfect gift for your friend who’s obsessed with her new Instant Pot. With more than 350 recipes, along with instructions and timing for every type of Instant Pot, this book is the most Instant Pot cookbook ever published. You’ll find recipes for everything from hearty breakfasts to healthy sides, from centerpiece stews and roasts to decadent desserts.
5. "I Will Be Fierce" by Bea Birdsong (author) and Nidhi Chanani (illustrator)
This isn’t just a children’s book, it’s a mantra that every girl (and woman) should know and repeat. In a nutshell: a little girl is ready to face the day and the adventures that await. Monsters, giants and dragons in her way? No problem. A looming Mountain of Knowledge? Easy peasy. Secrets and mysteries to solve? Done. Because this little girl is FIERCE. She’s smart, she’s kind, she speaks up and she is a leader. Exhausting? Perhaps. But she’s ready to do it all again tomorrow.
6. "Joy Seeker: Let Go of What's Holding You Back So You Can Live the Life You Were Made For" by Shannon Kaiser
Are you looking for a good dose of inspiration? This encouraging book is full of motivation, encouragement and support. In it, empowerment coach and author Shannon Kaiser delivers advice to help anyone get out of a rut and discover their best life.
7. "Song of Solomon" by Toni Morrison
8. "Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family" by Priya Krishna
This illustrated cookbook ( aims to help anyone recreate their favorite Indian dishes at home. The recipes are approachable and flavorful, melding together American and Indian classics: Roti Pizza, Tomato Rice with Crispy Cheddar, Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Green Pea Chutney, and Malaysian Ramen are just a few of the creative recipes included. In between recipes, Krishna shares heartwarming stories about her Indian-American family. In 2014, Krishina penned "Ultimate Dining Hall Hacks: Create Extraordinary Dishes from the Ordinary Ingredients in Your College Meal Plan."
9. "When You Are Brave" by Pat Zietlow Miller & Eliza Wheeler
This quiet, thoughtful book (with soft illustrations that mirror the protagonist’s feelings) can be read both as a regular bedtime story but can also be pulled out for those times when your little girls need a boost of courage. The protagonist in this story is struggling to be brave as her family moves to a new home. She feels nervous as they drive through unfamiliar territory, on their way to an unknown place. But as she journeys on, she looks within and finds that the power to be brave was there all along.
10. "Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook" by Yotam Ottolenghi
“Simple” isn’t usually a word associated with London chef Ottolenghi’s recipes. But his newest cookbook proves that his signature Middle Eastern–inspired meals can be prepared without as much effort as you think. In this book, all recipes fit at least one of these criteria: It can made in 30 minutes or less, with 10 or fewer ingredients, in a single pot, using pantry staples, or prepared ahead of time.
