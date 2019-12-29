The most purchased beauty products we covered this holiday season

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
NBC News readers are serious about self-care, especially as it concerns body and skin wellness. In 2019, we shared guides on some of the best skincare products to help with these pursuits: which anti-aging sunscreens and moisturizers are best, how to choose shampoos formulated for a dry scalp, what moisturizers are especially good for dry skin, what products you should consider if you have oily skin and many more.
As you peruse the lists above and the many others we’ve shared, we also wanted to be sure to share which of the skincare products we shared were most popular among readers. Below are the top 12 most popular skincare products.
1. LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo
This shampoo is from our article on the best shampoos for dry scalp. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, a dermatologist in Columbus, Ohio, is a fan of this shampoo because it has a gentle sulfate-free formula that still lathers and feels great on your hair. Xlyitol in the formula fights yeast, while salicylic acid, glycolic acid and willow bark extract exfoliate and soothe.
2. LivSo Moisturizing Conditioner
Users who bought the LivSo shampoo liked it so much they also bought the brand's moisturizing conditioner that helps restore and nourish the scalp for hair growth, while guarding against head and styling damage.
3. LivSo Moisturizing Scalp Lotion
You apply this lotion after washing and conditioning, but before you style your hair. It's made with willow bark extract, coconut oil and shea butter to reduce and fight flakes and dryness.
4. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
This is from our article on how to choose a sunscreen according to dermatologists. “This specific sunscreen was studied in the real world and shown to be more effective in preventing sunburn as compared to sunscreens with lower SPF levels,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research, dermatology department, Mount Sinai Hospital. He explains that because most of us don’t apply as much sunscreen as we should (remember: you need a shot glass worth!) and don’t reapply during the day, we’re not getting as much protection as labeled on the bottle. So choosing the highest level of SPF possible gets you closer to adequate protection.
5. Neutrogena T/Gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Shampoo
Coal isn’t just for those who made the naughty list this holiday season. This shampoo, which Paul Cellura, MD, dermatologist at Tribeca Skin Center in New York City likes, relies on one percent coal tar to ease flaking and scalp irritation associated with seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff and scalp psoriasis. BETTER readers seem to agree.
6. Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
You don’t always have to shell out major dough to reap anti-aging benefits. Tsippora Shainhouse, MD, a dermatologist in Los Angeles, sings the praises of this drugstore anti-aging staple: “It has the efficacy promised by expensive, beauty-counter products,” she says. That’s thanks to the potent ingredients in its formula, including hyaluronic acid to plump skin, niacinamide to soothe redness, dimethicone to lock in hydration, and peptide fragments to prompt skin to produce new collagen over time.
7. Burt's Bees Hand Cream Trio Holiday Gift Set
This set from natural skin care products favorite Burt’s Bees includes all of the brand’s essentials to cover from head to toe. You're getting the favorite Beeswax Lip Balm, Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk and Honey Body Lotion, Hand Salve, and restorative Coconut Foot Cream — all of which are infused with the best natural extracts, oils, butters and waxes to prepare and nourish skin during the harsh winter months (and really all year round).
8. RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Night Cream
Along with other NBC News readers, you should consider this another reason to hit up your local drugstore. “This budget-friendly night treatment contains both alpha hydroxy acids, which help to unstick and exfoliate dulling, dead skin cells immediately, as well as retinol, which stimulates cell turnover and new collagen production over time,” says Shainhouse. “Together, these help to reduce the appearance of fine lines with regular use over two to three months.”
9. Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Cerulla, the dermatologist from our article on the best shampoos for a dry scalp, also likes this drugstore shampoo, which is formulated with 1 percent ketoconazole to help reduce the amount of pityrosporum yeast on the scalp and cut down on inflammation, redness and scaly patches.
10. OC Eight Professional Mattifying Gel
“This is a product that photographers and makeup artists have used for years to combat oily skin on set,” says Lisa Pruett, MD, a dermatologist in Carrollton, Texas. “The product absorbs facial oils, acting like a leave-on blotting paper throughout the day.”
11. Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment
If you're dealing with dry, cracked heels this winter, maybe try out this product recommended by Samer Jaber, MD, founder of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City. Jaber recommends applying this spot treatment to your heels because its formula contains a high percentage of urea and exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid, which are great at removing dead skin cells so the moisturizing components of the formula, like sunflower oil rich in vitamins A and E, can seep in to heal skin.
12. BOB KIDS Brush On SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Mineral Powder Sunscreen
This physical sunscreen is a favorite for kids. “The powder format is so easy to apply so kids won't complain about goopy sunscreen, there's no smell and it's translucent,” she says. “And the brush is soft and brightly colored so it's fun to apply.” Because it comes in a powder formula, there’s no greasy mess and you don’t have to worry about it stinging your child’s eyes, King adds. You can also throw it in your bag for easy re-application.
