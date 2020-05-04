Most purchased home, tech, kitchen and apparel products in 2020

In April, the most purchased products we covered fell mostly into categories including wellness, tech and gadgets, kitchen and home, fitness, apparel and gifts — regarding the last, Mother's Day is less than a week away.
By Megan Foster

Throughout April, NBC News readers maintained a healthy interest in wellness, cooking at home and shopping for eco-friendly products. Due to continued stay-at-home orders, we saw readers finding new ways to stay busy with family games while others experimented with at-home grooming products. In addition, some of our most-read articles last month included our shopping guides to tech sanitizing products, Wi-Fi routers, dog food, healthy hair treatments and more. Earth Day also sparked reader interest in sustainability and eco-friendliness, which we explored our guides to a climate-friendly kitchen, our eco-friendly shoes roundup and our sustainable bedding guide, among others.

As you check out the shopping guides and recommendations above, we also wanted to be sure to share which of the wellness, tech, kitchen and home products were most popular among readers last month. Below are the top most popular products across these categories.

Popular wellness products: skin care, men's grooming, dog food and more

1. Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment

The Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment is ideal for those dealing with dry, rough or cracked skin. Samer Jaber, MD, and founder of Washing Square Dermatology, previously told BETTER that it works well for removing dead skin cells, thanks to exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid and urea.

Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment

$6.39
$9.99
$6.96
$9.84

2. Philips Norelco Series 7000

Considering trimming or shaping your beard at home? The Philips Norelco landed on ourlist of the best hair and beard trimmers and is considered the best all-in-one trimmer.

Philips Norelco Men's Grooming Kit Multigroom Series 7000

$54.99
$59.99

3. Cratejoy Therabox

The Therabox is great for self care and can make for a fantastic Mother’s Day gift. Each box includes self care products — like bath salts and essential oils — that were curated by therapists.

TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box

$30.99

4. LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo

Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, a dermatologist in Columbus, Ohio, previously recommended this shampoo to BETTER as one of the best shampoos for a dry scalp. The nutrient-rich formula includes coconut oil and glycolic acid that help with exfoliating and moisturizing hair.

LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo

$19.00

5. Wahl 5-Star Magic Clip Cordless

The Wahl 5-star trimmer also made the cut as the best cordless clipper on our best hair and beard trimmers guide. Davide Marinelli of Davide Hair Studio NYC previously told us it’s “light enough to be able to maneuver around your beard easily by hand, especially for coarser beards.”

Wahl 5 Star Magic Clip Cordless

$157.00

6. The Farmer’s Dog

If you’re shopping for new dog food, you may want to consult our guide to the best dog food. In our guide, veterinarian Judy Morgan, DVM, recommended this brand. She noted it's filled with human-grade food and that it is convenient thanks to the company's subscription service.

The Farmer's Dog

$60.00

Popular tech products and accessories: UV light sanitizers, Wi-Fi routers and more

7. UV Light Mini Sanitizer Travel Wand UV Light

This compact UV-C light is used to kill bacteria on items like bedding, hair brushes and bathroom counters. It was listed as a helpful sanitizing tool in our reader-favorite guide: How to sanitize your phone and other tech, according to doctors.

UV Light Mini Sanitizer Travel Wand

$69.95

8. iRoller Screen Cleaner

If you’re looking for other ways to sanitize your phone, the iRoller screen cleaner may be a good option. This reusable cleaner is liquid-free, compact and helps keep smudges and dirt off your phone, and likewise made the list in our tech sanitization guide.

iRoller Screen Cleaner

$19.95
$19.99

9. TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router

The TP-Link Dual Band Router is both affordable and powerful. It offers top speeds of 1300Mbps for an individual device and 1750Mbps for multiple devices. And we’ve determined it’s the best affordable wireless router in our Wi-Fi router guide.

TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router

$64.99
$79.99

Popular kitchen and home products: oil sprayers and bidets

10. Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer

If you have an air fryer, you may want to consider buying this oil sprayer that’s featured in our guide to the best air fryers. It holds anything from oils and vinegars to juice.

Misto Oil Sprayer

$7.29
$14.99

11. TUSHY Classic

Pulled from our article about the best bidets is the Tushy Classic, this affordable bidet can reduce toilet paper use by up to 80 percent and the self-controlled nozzle sprays water directly from the tap water source inside your home.

Tushy Classic Bidet Attachment

$89.00
$109.00

Popular gifts: tea subscription box, board games and Mother's Day gifts

12. Sips Subscription Box

Enjoy a cup of tea with help from Sips by. The tea subscription was listed on our roundup of best Mother’s Day gifts because it conveniently delivers four types of tea on a monthly-basis.

Gift the Joy of Tea Discovery - Gift Card

$45.00

13. Knock Knock What I Love about Mom Fill in the Love Book

This book may be a great gift for Mother’s Day. It’s filled with prompts like, “If you were a scent you would be…” and “I always want to hear what you’re going to say about…” It can also be found in our Unique Mother’s Day gift guide.

Knock Knock What I Love about Mom Fill in the Love Book

$10.00
$10.00
$12.99
$12.99

14. Ankama Draftosaurus

If you’ve taken to playing board games indoors, consider this award-winning new game. Eric Yurko, of the American Tabletop Awards (ATTA), previously told NBC News that it’s pretty simple and like a ‘more colorful’ Jurassic Park, recommending it for our best board games guide.

Ankama Draftosaurus

$24.99
$27.76

Popular footwear: sports and eco-friendly shoes

15. Allbirds Wool Runners (new release)

The Allbirds Wool Runners made our list of best eco-friendly shoes and best sports shoes for running, walking and hiking. The company is wholly dedicated to making sustainable shoes and this model is crafted using 60 percent less energy than synthetic shoes, according to the brand.

Women's Wool Runners

$95.00

16. Rothy’s Flame

We’ve featured Rothy’s in a personal review, our eco-friendly shoes guide and our best Mother’s Day gifts guide — that’s how highly we regard them. The neat part about these shoes is that they’re created from recycled plastic water bottles and that they require virtually no break-in time.

Rothy's Flame Pointed Flat

$145.00

