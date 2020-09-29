New & Notable: Sephora, H&M, Logitech, Olay and more

What to know about Etsy’s collaboration with Tan France, Logitech’s new compact mouse, H&M’s new limited artist collection, Osprey’s new duffel and more.
new and notable products including wireless mouse fidget puzzles camping headlamp lotion set election barbie doll serving tray
Shop new and notable products by Logitech, Speks, BioLite, Ritual, Mattel, Etsy and more.Logitech; Speks; BioLite; Rituals; Mattel; farmhillwoodshop
By Gideon Grudo, Nicole Saunders and Shari Uyehara

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The rest of 2020 is going to be a busy season for retailers, brands and shoppers. As more and more people adjust to long-term working from home, they’ll be looking for ways to elevate their spaces.

On top of those launches, brands are clamoring for your attention with fall-ready and at-home-first releases. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or launches we simply felt compelled to inform you about.

1. Tan France x Etsy / Black Walnut Wood Trays

Designed exclusively as part of the new Tan France and Etsy collaboration, this handcrafted wood tray by Farmhill Woodshop features a classic and minimalist design and comes in three sizes. It’s about 0.75-inches thick and is made from solid black walnut wood with a water-resistant, matte finish. You can use the tray as a serving piece or display it on a coffee table.

Tan France x Etsy / Medium Black Walnut Wood Trays

$74.00

2. Logitech MX Anywhere 3

As work from home continues to be the reality for many, finding ways to optimize workspaces is on our minds, whether with ergonomic chairs, ergonomic keyboards or ergonomic mice. This new option from Logitech is compact, feature-heavy and designed to go with you anywhere. While its size might turn off some who’d rather opt for full-sized options, it will be beneficial for anyone traveling with their mouse during a commute or even to different parts of the house. To that end, the MX Anywhere isn’t just built to accompany you anywhere, it’s also designed to track anywhere, including the oft-challenging glass surface. Otherwise, Logitech has built into the machine lots of customizations, from the MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling that lets you determine the way your scrolling feels and adjust it on a scale from smooth to rugged to what its side buttons will do or launch both in general and within specific programs, from Google’s Chrome browser to Adobe’s Photoshop.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

$79.99
$79.99
$79.99

3. H&M Limited Edition Artist Collection

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day (Sept. 22), H&M partnered with seven artists to launch its H&M Votes x Blanks Artist Collaboration. Artists whose work you’ll find in the collection include Baron Von Fancy, Sophia Chang, Sheila Rashid, Gunner Stahl, Greg Mike, Joshua Vides and Trevonne Deveaux, designed bi-partisan artwork for cotton T-shirts and hoodies. H&M noted it would also donate funds to regional ACLU chapters of each participating artist's hometown, ranging from Miami and New York to Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

H&M Sophia Chang Cotton Hoodie

$39.99

4. Osprey Daylite Duffel

Sustainability-focused outdoors gear brand Osprey has released a new bag worth considering for anyone taking half-day, full-day or even weekend trips from home and into the wilderness or the chaos of commuting during coronavirus: The Daylite Duffel. You can get the Daylite in three different sizes based on capacity: 30-liter, 45-liter and 60-liter and in one of three colors: Wave Blue, Dustmoss Green or Black. You can wear the bag as a backpack, over your shoulder or via its handle. Zippered pockets and compartments throughout, both on the inside and outside of the bag, will help organize your essentials and keep the main compartment for your big items, whether gym clothes or a change of clothes.

Osprey Daylite 45-Liter Duffel

$80.00
$79.95
$80.00

5. Rituals launch at Sephora

Rituals Cosmetics, a European bath and body brand, recently debuted two collections of shower gels, scrubs, creams and gift sets at Sephora.

  • The Ritual of Sakura, which smells like cherry blossom, has antioxidants that help reduce discoloration and signs of aging while Vitamin E in it hydrates.
  • The Ritual of Karma smells like white tea and lotus flower, and happens to be the go-to scent for associate Shopping editor Nicole Saunders. The rest of the brand's new fragrances are slated to go live in 2021. In the meantime, you can find Rituals from Ulta and Amazon.

The Ritual of Karma Medium Set

$37.00

6. Bonobos Homestretch Jogger

Bonobos is targeting workers from home with some new releases geared toward comfort in your home office and style for that webcam during work calls — its face masks. We’ve previously featured the brand in both our expert guides to the best untucked men’s shirts and best swim trunks for men, as well the Bonobos face masks in our guide to the best mask for any occasion. With its new Homestretch Jogger that come in either Black or Navy, Bonobos gives you a fall-ready, elastic-waisted and stretchy pant. The rayon, nylon and spandex blend fabric is designed to be soft and remains machine-washable. Cuffed ankles will keep the pant from dragging behind you and add style to a pant you can certainly wear on a few errands around the neighborhood, if not longer jaunts. The Homestretch Jogger joins a few other newcomers in this Bonobos launch:

The Homestretch Jogger

$98.00

7. Yara Shahidi Barbie doll

Mattel is launching a collectible doll of actress, producer and activist Yara Shahidi, exclusively available for pre-order on Amazon, and of course, on Barbie.com. Her Barbie doll sports a gray suit, "Vote" T-shirt and an "I Voted" sticker, and features a QR code on the doll's packaging, linking out to WeVoteNext, Shahidi's organization, which encourages voter registration. Shahidi’s doll is part of the toy purveyor's Role Model series, where it previously spotlighted Amelia Earhart, Ella Fitzgerald and Rosa Parks, among other inspirational women.

Yara Shahidi Barbie doll

$29.99
$29.99

8. Faherty Men’s Epic Quilted Fleece CPO

Faherty, a sustainable-minded company, has released their fall collection, including long-sleeve essentials, flannels and more. The Epic Quilted Fleece is great for chilly nights and features three layers: two heathered cotton and a polyester interior. It also sports a quilted design and is equipped with two hip pockets and two chest pockets. It also comes in two colors, Carbon and Navy Melange.

Faherty Men’s Epic Quilted Fleece CPO

$198.00

9. BioLite HeadLamp 750

With a max output of 750 lumens, this headlamp is compact yet packs a lot of power. It boasts up to 150 hours of battery life (when on the lowest setting) and features eight different lighting modes for you to consider, from strobe to burst. It also includes the brand’s proprietary 3D SlimFit for comfort, as well as Constant Mode, through which the brightness level won’t dim unless you want it to. You can one-handedly tilt its front panel downward for a quick adjustment.

BioLite HeadLamp 750

$99.95
$99.99

10. Richer Poorer Women's Recycled Fleece Hoodie

This hoodie by Richer Poorer features a relaxed fix, single pocket and oversized hood. It’s machine-washable and made from cotton and recycled polyester. While we prefer this Warm Grey option as a neutral staple, you can also find it in Chili Flake and Black. Plus, you can throw it on over the Classic Tee. And if you prefer a pullover rather than a hoodie, consider the Cozy Knit Long Sleeve Sweater.

Women's Recycled Fleece Hoodie

$78.00

11. Dr. Miracle’s Strong + Healthy collection

Haircare line Dr. Miracle debuted it's eight-piece Strong + Healthy collection on Amazon. Trichologists and hair stylists created the line of nourishing shampoo, deep conditioner, moisturizers and styling products, which have hydrating ingredients such as black castor and coconut oils. The company said biotin helps hair grow while tea tree oil keeps your scalp healthy and clean. There's also aloe vera found in these products, which can help prevent breakage.

Dr. Miracle's Conditioning Shampoo - 12 Oz

$6.78
$7.99

12. Speks’ Fleks magnetic silicone building set and Geode magnetic fidget sphere

Speks is probably most well known for its small set of magnetic balls, or Speks. Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in the “executive desk toy” category offers a low-cost and vastly popular way to keep your fingers busy while you work from home — and the brand behind it just launched some new and interesting options.

The Fleks

The Fleks are flexible, silicone toys that come together and apart easily but with some traction to let you satiate your thirst to fidget: Snap, ply, twist and otherwise play with them through every single Zoom call. Your color options include Blue, Green, Grey and Red.

Speks Fleks magnetic silicone building set

$19.95
$19.95

The Geode (limited availability)

The Geode is a magnetic sphere composed of pentagons that snap together and snap apart, allowing you to reform it into any shape. You can stack them or shake, snap and build them: You can use either side of the pentagon as you construct your shape, and each side sports a different color.

Speks Geode magnetic fidget sphere

$19.95
$19.95

Gideon Grudo

Gideon Grudo is the NBC News Shopping editor.

Nicole Saunders

Nicole Saunders is the associate commerce editor at NBC News Shopping, covering wellness and lifestyle.

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is a production coordinator and writer for NBC News Shopping