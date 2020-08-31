New and Notable: Coffee maker, ANC headphones, masks and more

Looking for practical gadgets and items to help make 2020 a little easier? Shop the best new products of the week, available on Walmart, Amazon and more.
Looking for interesting new products in 2020? Shop new face masks from Under Armour and Lulu Dharma, wireless earbuds from Google, an Instant Pot coffee maker, Sony noise canceling headphones, and Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Hybrid Luxury Mattress.
In-between Labor Day sales, consider shopping these five standout new product launches from Underarmour, Sony and more.Instant Pot; Under Armour; Brooklyn Bedding; Sony; Lulu Dharma
By Gideon Grudo

While we’re putting together some of the best ongoing sales and deals, guidance on the best face masks to shop and recommendations for smart online shopping, we shelf some launches and releases that might not fit into our normal coverage. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there with you, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, extended product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or that we simply felt moved to inform you about.

Lulu Dharma Reversible Face Mask

Apparel brand Lulu Dharma, which focuses on eco-friendly accessories and claims to have gone carbon neutral in 2020, just launched a full collection of sustainable, reusable and machine-washable face masks. The three-layer face mask is made of 100 percent cotton, equips fabric-covered ear loops and comes in seven different (and especially unique) colorways, including Waves, Leaves & Vines, Geometric and Floral. Each face mask is sized to fit most.

Lulu Dharma Reversible Face Mask

$14.99

Instant Pot’s coffee maker, the Instant Pod

One of the most well-known brands in the countertop cooking space has entered the world of coffee makers: Meet the Instant Pod, which for now is going to be sold exclusively at Walmart. The 2-in-1coffee maker is so labeled for its ability to brew ground coffee and make your espresso using either Keurig’s K-Cups or Nespresso (original) capsules. You can choose your preferred size among six options and buy the likewise newly released Instant Pod Milk Frother for milky beverages.

The Instant Pod

$119.00

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Sony’s extremely powerful and wildly popular WH-1000XM3 headphones have finally gotten an upgrade. We’ve determined the last model is one of the best noise canceling headphones out right now. And the new pair makes them ever more feature-focused. Upgraded microphones will elevate phone calls (or voice recordings and command to your smart assistant). And the new edition can pair with multiple devices at once (helpful if you want to listen to your music off of your phone and take a work Zoom meeting call through your laptop).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

$349.99
$348.00
$349.99

Under Armour Sportsmask now in new colors (Pre-Order)

Under Armour’s face masks now come in three new colors (on top of the original black style): Midnight Navy, Pitch Gray and Red — each of which is now available for pre-order (and shipping in late September). You can also get each of the face masks in five different sizes, ranging from Extra Small to XXL. They’re made of two layers: a 100 percent polyester, antimicrobial outer layer and a nylon-spandex inner layer. They are designed with UPF 50+ and the brand’s proprietary Iso-Chill fabric lines the inside and earloops to help keep you cool. The face masks are fitted around the nose and chin and are meant to be hand-washed.

Under Armour Sportsmask

$30.00

Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Hybrid Luxury Mattress

The latest from eco-friendly mattress brand Brooklyn Bedding marries a high-end coil system with four consecutive foam layers, each focused on either supporting, comforting or cooling sleep — a top knit fabric is also specifically designed to draw heat from your body. You can trial the handcrafted mattress for 120 days, its medium firmness designed to meet at the middle of a pleasant and supportive sleep. If the brand intrigues you, its highly-rated Signature Hybrid mattress offers up a great value, to boot.

Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Hybrid Luxury Mattress

$1,799.25
$2,399.00

Gideon Grudo

Gideon Grudo is the NBC News commerce editor.

