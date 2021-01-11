Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During the early weeks of 2021, shoppers are focused on making their New Year’s resolutions a reality — that’s what we’ve been turning our attention to. Many are dedicating themselves to at-home workouts and fitness routines, thus popularizing treadmills, kettlebells and dumbbells — exercise bikes are also in high demand, and they’re one of many items on sale this January. If you plan to spend more time playing video games at home during the cold months ahead, it might be time to upgrade your setup to include an expert-recommended gaming keyboard complete with specialized functions. And to quench curiosities, bestselling products from December included a Shark vacuum and an under desk elliptical machine.

On the streaming services front, Roku acquired Quibi’s global content distribution rights — users can now stream more than 75 shows and documentaries that Quibi created. Dell has announced it’s launching three new monitors in February that feature a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. Cover FX, a makeup brand, also debuted its first ever skincare product, a moisturizer. Tech companies like Anker and Belkin are premiering new wireless chargers that are designed around the iPhone 12’s magnetic charging capabilities, and Bose’s latest earbuds are now available for pre-order. Notable releases also include items to make staying home a bit more comfortable, like a luxurious bedding collection and a desktop air purifier.

Designed specifically for working out, Bose debuted its Sport Open Earbuds this week, which are currently available for pre-order. The wireless earbuds feature a contoured earhook that grips the ear’s outer ridge, hovering above the ear canal instead of inside or on top of it. This new design allows users to listen to music, podcasts or phone calls while keeping an ear out for traffic or their surroundings otherwise. The earbuds stay attached to your ears during high-intensity exercise, and they’re water- and sweat-resistant. Built with Bose OpenAudio technology, the earbuds have an advanced microphone system that isolates your voice by reducing other noise, and they also isolate a caller’s voice from being audible to others.

Each earbud features a specialized button: The left button allows you to access your phone’s virtual assistant and the right button allows you to pause music, answer calls and more. The earbuds have eight hours of battery life and they’re compatible with iOS and Android devices. They come with a protective carrying case and a charging base, and can be paired with the Bose Music App to access additional features.

Similar to Apple’s MagSafe Charger, Anker’s model takes advantage of the iPhone 12 series’ magnetic properties and attaches to the back of the device to provide fast wireless charging. The charger is designed into a low profile, less than a third of an inch, so it shouldn’t get in the way of using your phone, and it comes with a 5-foot USB-C cable.

The wireless charger is also easy to travel with as it’s compact and lightweight. Anker’s Magnetic Wireless Charger is designed with temperature control, foreign object detection, radiation shielding and other advanced features to deliver a safe charging experience, to boot.

Competing with the above to a degree, the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger allows you to wirelessly and simultaneously charge your iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods. Similar to the Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad, Belkin’s charger leverages MagSafe technology so you can place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure connection, and it's compatible with MagSafe cases.

The charger is available in White and Black, and it has an architecturally-inspired design to blend into offices or living rooms. The charger sports LED lights that indicate proper charging positions as well.

This compact air purifier from Lasko is a great alternative for those who don’t have room for a larger model in their home, office or dorm room. It’s 11-inches tall, designed to sit on your desk or a table without taking up much space. The air purifier cleans air in rooms as large as 56 square feet, and it has a three-stage filtration system: A pre-filter captures dust, pet hair and other larger particles, an activated carbon filter helps remove smoke, cooking and other odors and a pleated filter helps remove up to 96 percent of airborne irritants such as mold, pollen, dust mites and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

The air purifier has electronic touch controls and three fan speeds, as well as a fresh air ionizer. It also features an auto-off timer that can be programmed for one, two, four or eight hours. Lasko’s Desktop Air Purifier has a removable grill that’s easy to clean, to boot, and you can purchase its replacement filters online.

2020 caused many people to reflect on what they’re thankful for. You can continue that trend in 2021 with this journal that prompts you to record three things you’re grateful for every day. Each page has sections for you to reflect on and the journal also features other sections to fill in, as well as inspiring quotes throughout. Three smooth black ink pens are included with the journal in the Grateful Duo to ensure you always have a writing utensil nearby. The notebook itself is small and compact so you can take it with you anywhere.

Items in the Crane & Canopy Luxe Bedding Collection are made with soft, luxurious fabric to add a touch of comfort and elegance to your home. The collection features duvet covers and shams designed with bright white fabric and detailed with a framed or embroidered appliqué, available in colors like Taupe and Navy. These products pair well with the collection’s bright white Percale Cotton Sheet Set. Shoppers can choose between purchasing fitted sheets, flat sheets and pillow cases.

Additionally, the Luxe Bedding Collection includes a variety of throw pillows in colorful patterns, ranging from leopard to floral prints and fringed cotton throw blankets, too. The collection offers three different area rugs as well:

Makeup brand Cover FX just launched its first ever skin care product, Custom Blending Moisturizer. It’s made with olive and jojoba oils, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. The moisturizer is infused with pre- and probiotics to help build a more youthful-looking complexion over time, too.

Ingredients also include ceramides, fatty acids that form a barrier to protect your skin from harsh elements. And the moisturizer is enriched with Anti-Stress Adaptors to arm skin against age-accelerating environmental stressors. The moisturizer can be used on its own or with other liquid beauty products, and it’s ideal for all skin types.

The Carbon X2 sneakers from Hoka One One were crafted with running and training in mind. They’re designed with the brand’s proprietary Anatomical Achilles construction to better support your feet, and they sport a cushioned midsole for added comfort.

The Carbon X2 sneakers have a gusseted tongue that provides extra reinforcement around the laces and the shoe is constructed with breathable mesh. The sneaker features a removable, molded EVA sockliner, and it is made with a rubberized EVA outsole that grips the ground as you walk or run. The sneakers are available in three colors: Moroccan Blue/Hot Coral, Diva Blue/Citrus and Hot Coral/Black Iris.

NordicTrack’s new fitness mirror, the VAULT, takes at-home workouts to a new level by immersing users in routines led by expert iFit trainers. The VAULT features a 32-inch HD touchscreen covered by a rotating mirror, so users can watch themselves and their trainer as they do yoga, weight work, interval training and more.

The fitness mirror is equipped with storage space to hold weights and other accessories, too. A vertical dumbbell rack is concealed behind the mirror. The VAULT can be purchased by itself or with a suite of premium fitness gear, including six pairs of dumbbells, kettlebells, three loop resistance bands and three superbands. Both models are available for pre-order now and start shipping in February.

