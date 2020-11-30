Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

December is almost here and with it the month brings a host of sales and deals that extend well beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Amazon and Nordstrom are gearing up for the shopping season by creating online hubs centering around some of their best-selling or highly rated products, which we’re organizing into gift guides about fitness trackers, books, board games and more, with plenty of options for everyone on your shopping list.

Other notable releases to keep on your radar include a new mattress from DUX, an exclusive design for West Elm, boasting a relatively affordable price point. Outdoor goods brand Snow Peak has unveiled two new titanium utensils: Titanium Chopsticks and a Rainbow Anodized Spork, both stylish, functional gifts that promote green living while on the go. Additionally, Adidas collaborated with Pharrell Williams on a new pair of white sneakers, the HU NMD. And Vizio’s high-quality-on-a-budget TVs and soundbars are now available at GameStop, which is currently holding a massive Cyber Monday gaming accessories and video games sale.

With ongoing Black Friday deals and fresh Cyber Monday deals popping up and dominating shopping headlines, we compiled a list of outstanding products and new styles making their way onto the market recently, like a pair of eco-friendly wool sneakers from Allbirds and a series of new Star Wars books, set to be released in January and available for pre-order now. We’re also highlighting a few items that make your work-from-home life easier as we enter yet another month away from the office, like an adjustable standing desk and a wireless printer.

Allbirds new Wool Piper sneakers blend style and sustainability. The shoe is made from a variety of natural, ethically sourced materials and a carbon neutral production. The sneakers’ sugarcane midsole, called SweetFoam, is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA, and its insole contains castor bean oil, which emits less carbon than petroleum-based foam, as well as ZQ Merino wool, which adds cushioning, moisture-wicking and odor-reducing properties. Allbirds Wool Piper sneakers are machine-washable, too, and come in men’s and women’s sizes, in addition to a variety of colors, from Dapple Grey to Garden Blue. Allbirds also makes Wool Runners for men and women.

Celebrating the upcoming premiere of the new animated film “Soul,” Disney and Pixar have released a series of apparel and accessories featuring the movie’s main character, Joe Gardner. Artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew designed the artwork for the collection — including shirts, phone cases, tote bags, throw blankets — aiming to tell the story of Soul their own way. The movie debuts Dec. 25, giving you plenty of time to merch up (or gift up) before watching it.

Introducing fans to an entirely new corner in the Star Wars universe, “Star Wars: The High Republic” will launch in January with titles for adults, teens and children. Content will be available across multiple formats, but you’ll first be able to get your hands on a series of books and comics. The High Republic book series will explore an era 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, when the Jedi are in their golden age. You can pre-order all four books on Amazon right now and they’ll ship to you Jan. 5, 2021.

Take this portable printer with you on road trips (responsibly) and (socially distant) gathering. It’s Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to print pictures you snap on the go in under 50 seconds using the Polaroid Hi-Print mobile app. Images print out on high quality 2x3 business card-sized photo paper that has a sticky back, so you can add images to walls, refrigerators or even electronics cases. You can also edit pictures with the Polaroid Hi-Print app and customize your photo with frames, filters, text and emoticons. The Polaroid Hi-Print is powered by a rechargeable battery, and you can purchase extra photo paper for the printer online.

For many, December marks yet another month of working from home, which might leave them (or you) rethinking their remote workstation or office space. If you’re considering purchasing a new desk, this height-adjustable option is worth checking out. It provides an ergonomic sit-stand office platform, adjusting from nearly 30 inches tall to slightly over 48 inches tall. You can easily change between standing and sitting while taking phone calls or typing, that movement and each individually helpful for your posture during the workday. The FlexiSpot E9 desk has memory presets, too, which enables one-touch height adjustment. It has a large, spacious desktop that can fit a laptop, computer monitor and other supplies as well.

Print documents from any room in the house with the Canon TS6420 All-In-One Wireless Printer. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, allowing you to print using your phone, tablet or computer via Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service or the Canon PRINT App. It has front and rear paper feeding, too, giving you the option to simultaneously hold plain paper in the front cassette and extend the rear tray when you want to print on photo paper or other paper types. The printer also scans, copies and faxes.

