New and Notable: Air purifiers, face masks, kitchenware and more

Looking for practical gadgets and items to help make 2020 a little easier? Shop the best new products of the week, available at Walmart, Amazon and more.
Looking for interesting new products in 2020? Shop these face masks, air purifiers and wireless earbuds, among other new and notable products. Brands include Google Pixel, PhoneSoap, Vistaprint, Old Navy, Nespresso, Vida, Logitech, Blundstone and Olika.
Consider shopping these five standout and notably new product launches, including new PhoneSoap air purifiers, Old Navy and VIDA face masks, Made In kitchenware and more.Vistaprint; Nespresso; Blundstone; Logitech; PhoneSoap
By Gideon Grudo, Rebecca Rodriguez, Nicole Saunders and Shari Uyehara

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

While we’re putting together some of the best ongoing sales and deals, guidance on the best face masks for any occasion and recommendations for smart online shopping, we shelf some launches and releases that might not fit into our normal coverage. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or that we simply felt moved to inform you about.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingHow to best sanitize your phone and other tech

1. New at Lowe’s for NYFW: Curations

Lowe's tapped three American fashion designers — Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano — to curate a collection of stylish and affordable home goods. Each designer hand selected lighting fixtures and patio furniture, as well as flooring, available to shop at Lowe's starting midnight Sept. 15. Wu, known for both his modern-meets-minimal aesthetic and for dressing Michelle Obama, Regina King, Jessica Chastain and other celebrities, selected pieces inspired by Tulum, Mexico. Think rattan furniture and lighting fixtures, indoor plants and a creme and blue color palette. Minkoff — Reese Witherspoon, Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawerence are fans — referenced New York City glamour for her collection. She selected wood furniture with faux fur accents, gold-tone lighting in modern shapes and a faux marble coffee table to display your coffee table books. Siriano's fashion designs are often seen on musicians and Hollywood stars — Ariana Grande, Leslie Jones and Deborah Messing — and he went sophisticated and sleek, with a rugged element for his collection. Siriano opted for metallic accessories in striking shapes, functional furniture in a rich wood finish and a velvet couch.

Chic Home Design Chateau Modern Blue Sofa

$1,349.23

2. Vistaprint I Vote Mask

Vistaprint is adding to their lineup of face masks while also encouraging people to go out and vote. Part of their limited edition Election Collection, the I Vote Mask is made of polyester and is machine-washable. It includes an insert for a replaceable filter and adjustable ear loops. You’ll also find kid-friendly face masks such as the Future Voter mask as a part of this collection. Vistaprint is also offering a festive Halloween mask, as well as masks from their artist collections, featuring designs from popular artists like Futura Laboratories, Jen Stark and Geoff McFetridge.

Vistaprint I Vote Mask

$13.00

Related

Shopping

ShoppingExpert pick: Why AirPods are worth the price

3. PhoneSoap AirSoap Air Purifier

PhoneSoap, which makes popular UV-C light sanitizers (among them the popular PhoneSoap 3 and PhoneSoap Pro), just announced its AirSoap air purifier is available and shipping — a significant restock considering shoppers are increasingly searching for the best air purifiers given various air quality control issues, from coronavirus to wild fires. PhoneSoap claims its new air purifiers, which doesn’t rely on expert-recommended HEPA filters, uses the brand’s proprietary Electric Wind Technology, which “can target airborne particles as small as 14 nanometers while competitors only capture particles down to 300 nanometers with traditional HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters.” On top of that, PhoneSoap notes that its new air purifier is “whisper quiet,” which could prove ideal for anyone working from home.

PhoneSoap AirSoap Air Purifier

$399.99

4. OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray

This refillable hand sanitizer by OLIKA meets CDC standards and includes over 500 mists. It comes in 3-Pack, 6-Pack or 12-Pack and is available in six scents including Mint Citrus, Lavender, Orange Blossom, Cucumber Basil, Charcoal or a Fragrance Free option. The formula is vegan and gluten free and the tiny bottle features an ergonomic design for a soft touch that’s easy to hold.

OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray

$17.99

Related

Shopping

ShoppingWalmart Plus launches Sept. 15: What to know

5. Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe and Vertuo Next Premium

Nespresso, which makes the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker, recently launched the Vertuo Next, the brand’s most compact coffee and espresso machine — its width is just 5.5 inches and it weighs less than nine pounds. The new coffee maker automatically recognizes and adjusts its coffee output, just like Nespresso’s either VertuoPlus coffee makers, and it’s the first ever Nespresso machine “made from 54-percent recycled plastic,” the brand highlighted. While it’s relatively new to market, the Vertuo Next has already garnered strong reviews, more than 60 reviewers on Target leaving it a 4.6-star average rating.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe

$239.00
$239.95

6. New Google Pixel Buds with new colorways

NBC News Shopping readers are big fans of truly wireless earbuds and fitness earbuds, and the latest option from the Google Pixel team is worth considering. The upgraded Pixel Buds, which originally only came in Clearly White, are no available in Almost Black, Oh So Orange and Quite Mint. Adaptive sound will automatically detect and react to the noise around you, Google Translate will give you real-time translations through the Pixel Buds and the earbuds will run for up to 7.5 hours on a single charge (up to 24 hours if you consider the capacity of their charging case, which charges wirelessly). They’re also water-resistant but, with an IPX4 rating, are likely not fit for quick dips or swimming. Share mode allows you to share the earbuds with someone else, each of you able to control the volume of the earbud separately and, if you want to turn off touch controls to avoid unwanted pauses or skips, you can toggle that.

Google Pixel Buds

$179.00

Related

Shopping

ShoppingBest vacuums according to cleaning experts

7. New VIDA Face Masks

VIDA face masks now feature works from different artists around the world, from Lithuania to Spain. You can shop a myriad of designs, including Stripes, Beautiful Echinacea and Tropical Birds to go with your style. They’re made from two layers of 100-percent organic cotton and include three PM2.5 activated carbon filters. You can now choose from three different size options, too: Kids, Regular and X-Large. The straps are also adjustable so you can better fit the mask to your face.

VIDA Artist Print Mask

$18.00

8. Made In Tabletop Set

If you’re looking to step up your dinnerware, consider Made In’s Tabletop Set for a classic look built to last. The four place setting comes with four dinner plates, four appetizer plates, four entree bowls, four side bowls, a serving platter and a flatware set. All of the plateware is coated to protect from scratches that can occur when cutting or stacking. The flatware is made from 18/10 stainless steel and is mirror polished meant to maintain shine and prevent scratches. The entire set is dishwasher-safe and the plateware is also microwave-, freezer- and even oven-safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

Made In Tabletop Set

$459.00
$524.00

Related

Shopping

ShoppingBest blenders: Vitamix, Ninja and more

9. Blundstone Chelsea Boot, Anniversary Edition

To commemorate its 150th anniversary, Blundstone has released a limited edition Chelsea boot. It embodies their well-known boot style with a few added touches, such as a ‘150th’ embossed on the outer leather heel. They feature the brand’s proprietary SPS Max Comfort system, which is designed for outstanding shock absorption. The classic boot is leather-lined to provide warmth and sports a cushioned midsole for added comfort. Their durable TPU outsole and water-resistant Auburn-colored leather make them ideal for the upcoming Fall season.

Blundstone Chelsea Boot, Anniversary Edition

$204.95
$204.95
$204.95

10. Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

The Logitech G733 wireless headset is lightweight, offers over 29 hours of battery life and features advanced mic filters for clearer and richer sound. It’s also equipped with dual-layer memory foam for comfort. Notably, Logitech now lets you pick from four color options including Black, Lilac, Blue and White — a departure from the brand’s gaming gear to-date — and comes with advanced lighting that you can easily program using Logitech’s G HUB software. To further customize your headset, Logitech offers colorful straps and mic covers, adding a nice bonus to give you flair during video games or Zoom meetings. Twenty meters of range means you’ll have an ample connectivity radius to head to the restroom or kitchen for a snack, too.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

$129.99
$129.99
$129.99

11. New fall collection from NAKEDCASHMERE and launch of NKD-T

NAKEDCASHMERE dropped their new collection and it features cardigans, oversized blazers and coats, matching sets and more in an earthy color palette of green, caramel, cream, brown and black. You can sport these fall wardrobe essentials while working from home, running errands like that viral Katie Holmes moment from last summer or while enjoying a socially-distant picnic outside. The brand also launched NKD-T, their line of T-shirts made from either cashmere, cotton or linen and available in short and long sleeve V-necks, crews and muscle tanks.

NAKEDCASHMERE Shauna Linen V-Neck

$125.00

Related

Shopping

ShoppingWhich phone case is best for your smartphone?

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Gideon Grudo

Gideon Grudo is the NBC News commerce editor.

Rebecca Rodriguez

Rebecca Rodriguez is an NBC page on assignment with NBC News Shopping.

Nicole Saunders

Nicole Saunders is the associate commerce editor at NBC News Shopping, covering wellness and lifestyle.

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is a production coordinator and writer for NBC News Shopping