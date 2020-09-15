Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While we’re putting together some of the best ongoing sales and deals, guidance on the best face masks for any occasion and recommendations for smart online shopping, we shelf some launches and releases that might not fit into our normal coverage. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or that we simply felt moved to inform you about.

Lowe's tapped three American fashion designers — Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano — to curate a collection of stylish and affordable home goods. Each designer hand selected lighting fixtures and patio furniture, as well as flooring, available to shop at Lowe's starting midnight Sept. 15. Wu, known for both his modern-meets-minimal aesthetic and for dressing Michelle Obama, Regina King, Jessica Chastain and other celebrities, selected pieces inspired by Tulum, Mexico. Think rattan furniture and lighting fixtures, indoor plants and a creme and blue color palette. Minkoff — Reese Witherspoon, Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawerence are fans — referenced New York City glamour for her collection. She selected wood furniture with faux fur accents, gold-tone lighting in modern shapes and a faux marble coffee table to display your coffee table books. Siriano's fashion designs are often seen on musicians and Hollywood stars — Ariana Grande, Leslie Jones and Deborah Messing — and he went sophisticated and sleek, with a rugged element for his collection. Siriano opted for metallic accessories in striking shapes, functional furniture in a rich wood finish and a velvet couch.

Vistaprint is adding to their lineup of face masks while also encouraging people to go out and vote. Part of their limited edition Election Collection, the I Vote Mask is made of polyester and is machine-washable. It includes an insert for a replaceable filter and adjustable ear loops. You’ll also find kid-friendly face masks such as the Future Voter mask as a part of this collection. Vistaprint is also offering a festive Halloween mask, as well as masks from their artist collections, featuring designs from popular artists like Futura Laboratories, Jen Stark and Geoff McFetridge.

PhoneSoap, which makes popular UV-C light sanitizers (among them the popular PhoneSoap 3 and PhoneSoap Pro), just announced its AirSoap air purifier is available and shipping — a significant restock considering shoppers are increasingly searching for the best air purifiers given various air quality control issues, from coronavirus to wild fires. PhoneSoap claims its new air purifiers, which doesn’t rely on expert-recommended HEPA filters, uses the brand’s proprietary Electric Wind Technology, which “can target airborne particles as small as 14 nanometers while competitors only capture particles down to 300 nanometers with traditional HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters.” On top of that, PhoneSoap notes that its new air purifier is “whisper quiet,” which could prove ideal for anyone working from home.

This refillable hand sanitizer by OLIKA meets CDC standards and includes over 500 mists. It comes in 3-Pack, 6-Pack or 12-Pack and is available in six scents including Mint Citrus, Lavender, Orange Blossom, Cucumber Basil, Charcoal or a Fragrance Free option. The formula is vegan and gluten free and the tiny bottle features an ergonomic design for a soft touch that’s easy to hold.

Nespresso, which makes the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker, recently launched the Vertuo Next, the brand’s most compact coffee and espresso machine — its width is just 5.5 inches and it weighs less than nine pounds. The new coffee maker automatically recognizes and adjusts its coffee output, just like Nespresso’s either VertuoPlus coffee makers, and it’s the first ever Nespresso machine “made from 54-percent recycled plastic,” the brand highlighted. While it’s relatively new to market, the Vertuo Next has already garnered strong reviews, more than 60 reviewers on Target leaving it a 4.6-star average rating.

NBC News Shopping readers are big fans of truly wireless earbuds and fitness earbuds, and the latest option from the Google Pixel team is worth considering. The upgraded Pixel Buds, which originally only came in Clearly White, are no available in Almost Black, Oh So Orange and Quite Mint. Adaptive sound will automatically detect and react to the noise around you, Google Translate will give you real-time translations through the Pixel Buds and the earbuds will run for up to 7.5 hours on a single charge (up to 24 hours if you consider the capacity of their charging case, which charges wirelessly). They’re also water-resistant but, with an IPX4 rating, are likely not fit for quick dips or swimming. Share mode allows you to share the earbuds with someone else, each of you able to control the volume of the earbud separately and, if you want to turn off touch controls to avoid unwanted pauses or skips, you can toggle that.

VIDA face masks now feature works from different artists around the world, from Lithuania to Spain. You can shop a myriad of designs, including Stripes, Beautiful Echinacea and Tropical Birds to go with your style. They’re made from two layers of 100-percent organic cotton and include three PM2.5 activated carbon filters. You can now choose from three different size options, too: Kids, Regular and X-Large. The straps are also adjustable so you can better fit the mask to your face.

If you’re looking to step up your dinnerware, consider Made In’s Tabletop Set for a classic look built to last. The four place setting comes with four dinner plates, four appetizer plates, four entree bowls, four side bowls, a serving platter and a flatware set. All of the plateware is coated to protect from scratches that can occur when cutting or stacking. The flatware is made from 18/10 stainless steel and is mirror polished meant to maintain shine and prevent scratches. The entire set is dishwasher-safe and the plateware is also microwave-, freezer- and even oven-safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

To commemorate its 150th anniversary, Blundstone has released a limited edition Chelsea boot. It embodies their well-known boot style with a few added touches, such as a ‘150th’ embossed on the outer leather heel. They feature the brand’s proprietary SPS Max Comfort system, which is designed for outstanding shock absorption. The classic boot is leather-lined to provide warmth and sports a cushioned midsole for added comfort. Their durable TPU outsole and water-resistant Auburn-colored leather make them ideal for the upcoming Fall season.

The Logitech G733 wireless headset is lightweight, offers over 29 hours of battery life and features advanced mic filters for clearer and richer sound. It’s also equipped with dual-layer memory foam for comfort. Notably, Logitech now lets you pick from four color options including Black, Lilac, Blue and White — a departure from the brand’s gaming gear to-date — and comes with advanced lighting that you can easily program using Logitech’s G HUB software. To further customize your headset, Logitech offers colorful straps and mic covers, adding a nice bonus to give you flair during video games or Zoom meetings. Twenty meters of range means you’ll have an ample connectivity radius to head to the restroom or kitchen for a snack, too.

11. New fall collection from NAKEDCASHMERE and launch of NKD-T

NAKEDCASHMERE dropped their new collection and it features cardigans, oversized blazers and coats, matching sets and more in an earthy color palette of green, caramel, cream, brown and black. You can sport these fall wardrobe essentials while working from home, running errands like that viral Katie Holmes moment from last summer or while enjoying a socially-distant picnic outside. The brand also launched NKD-T, their line of T-shirts made from either cashmere, cotton or linen and available in short and long sleeve V-necks, crews and muscle tanks.

