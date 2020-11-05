Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

October was full of substantial sales, from the months-delayed Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales event to counter sales from other retailers, including Walmart, Target and Wayfair, Halloween sales and even some early Black Friday deals. And while NBC News Shopping readers heavily gravitated toward the AirPods Pro, a bestseller during Prime Day, they also continued investing in face masks, air purifiers and thermometers. As we saw in September, readers also showed ongoing interest in skin care products, as well as work from home enhancements.

Setting aside the above shopping guides, we’ve compiled some of the most popular products we covered in October across home, tech and wellness categories below, noting with each one our initial shopping guides and recommendations.

Apple’s AirPods Pro model was certainly a bestseller during Amazon Prime Day 2020 and we’ve determined they’re the best wireless earbuds for Apple users who are able to invest some more into their headphones. In addition to some of the features included in the original Apple AirPods, the Pros include active noise canceling technology to help block out your surroundings, as well as a version of Sony's transparency mode.

Shopping readers have been increasingly interested in air purifiers and we’ve covered them extensively from ones that ship fast, to affordable options and ones by brands like Molekule and Dyson. This Germ Guardian option includes a pre-filter, true HEPA filter that targets allergens, dust and dander and a charcoal filter that works to neutralize odors. It’s also equipped with an optional UV-C light to kill bacteria.

The Safe+Mate mask is sold individually or in packs of three and is available in four sizes: Adult S/M, Adult L/XL, Kids Age 3-6 and Kids Age 7-11. It’s made of cotton and polyester and is machine-washable. It also includes a pocket for you to slip a filter in and features a black elastic strap for added comfort. Plus, you can find it in a variety of colors and styles, including Ferns, Meadow and the recently released Holiday.

Shoppers have kept the Differin Adapalene Gel a Shopping favorite for months. It’s designed to target clogged pores and inflammation and to normalize skin cell turnover. “Differin gel is the only OTC retinoid available without a prescription and was a prescription medication for years,” Samer Jaber, MD, founder of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City, previously told NBC BETTER. “If there’s one thing to pick to do for your acne, start using Differin gel at bedtime. Wash with a gentle cleanser, dry and apply a pea size of Differin onto the entire face.”

At just under $500 on sale, this affordable bike is customizable to your workout and features 32 levels of magnetic resistance. It also features slip-resistant handlebars, a cushioned seat for added comfort and adjustable toe cages. It also includes a six-month free membership, as well as access to 500 on-demand virtual fitness classes via the Echelon Fit app.

This adjustable indoor bike from Yosuda features a steel frame and belt driven system for you to exercise without making as much noise. It sports two-way adjustable slip-resistant handlebars, a cushioned seat and a range of resistance options to customize your workout. Additionally, it comes with an LCD monitor to track your speed and distance, as well as a holder to rest your iPad if you’ve got one. It also includes cage pedals and a water bottle holder for convenience.

This Honeywell air purifier includes a pre-filter for catching things like pet hair and lint, as well as a true HEPA filter for capturing dust and smaller air particulates. It also features a timer and filter change indicator. Additionally, the brand claims it can filter and circulate air up to five times in one hour.

If you’re searching for a new Wi-Fi router, consider TP-Link AC1750. It’s been featured in our guide to buying the best router and tech expert Whitson Gordon named it the best affordable wireless router in our roundup of the best routers in 2020. This router is dual band, works with Alexa and features parental controls. Plus, it offers top theoretical speeds of 1,300Mbps for an individual device and 1,750Mbps when spread among multiple devices.

If you’re thinking about elevating your work-from-home station but don’t want to or can’t invest in a new ergonomic chair, you may want to check out the $21 Gaiam Balance Disc, which one Shopping contributor said is essential for their desk chair setup. It is an inflatable plastic cushion that sits on your chair and has the effect of sitting on a balance ball. Due to the way it wobbles, the disc targets your core and encourages you to adjust your posture. You can find it in a few colors, too, including Grey and Wasabi.

These machine-washable face masks by Anthropologie come in sets of five and are made of cotton muslin. They include adjustable, elastic ear loop straps and a metal nose bridge to prevent slipping. Plus, you can find them in a myriad of colors and patterns including Black, Pink and Brown Motif.

These Kinglight filters come in sets of 10 and have kept Shoppers’ attention for months. They are 12 centimeters long and 8 centimeters tall and can be easily installed in a cloth face mask for an added layer of protection. The five-layered filters are made from non-woven material and include activated carbon.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists fever as a potential symptom of Covid-19, experts have recommended you keep one at home. This iHealth thermometer features environmental and distance sensors for you to take temperature from about three centimeters away. It also uses infrared technology, gives you results in about one second and sports large numbers in white LED lights for easy reading.

Shopping readers seemed to enjoy this Charlotte Tilbury lip set, which includes the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick. The long-lasting lipstick features a matte finish and includes orchid extract which soothes your lips. It also includes 3D glow pigments and has a rectangular tip for you to easily line and fill your lips. “For me, Pillow Talk is the ultimate, no-fail lipstick because it’s fun, feminine and functional,” wrote one associate editor.

