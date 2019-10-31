Breaking News Emails
Among the myriad products designed to help restless sleepers is the weighted blanket. These heavy throws range from five pounds to upwards of 25 and are often cited as stress- and anxiety-relievers. The pressure weighted blankets bear apparently mimics being held or hugged and is said to stimulate serotonin and dopamine levels in our body, promoting a calm and relaxed state.
While they are typically pricey investments, right now you can score a variety of designs for relatively affordable prices. Here are nine solid options to consider right now.
1. Gravity Travel Blanket: Gravity On-the-Go
Ideal for work trips, snoozing on long-haul plane journeys and making your hotel feel more like home, this travel-friendly blanket provides the same level of comfort you've come to expect with your traditional weighted blanket, but in a more compact design.
2. Serenity Weighted Blanket: 15 pounds
When shopping for a weighted blanket, the typical rule of thumb is to look for one that's roughly 10 percent of your total body weight. For those weighing anywhere from 90 to 175 pounds, the 15-pound Serenity Weighted Blanket ticks that box.
3. The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket
Filled with 15 pounds of evenly distributed, lead-free, medical-grade glass nanobeads, the Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket is ergonomically designed to help you get the best sleep possible, period.
4. BlanQuil Basic Weighted Blanket
Finding a quality weighted blanket under $100 isn't easy but there are options out there. Case in point: The BlanQuil Basic Weighted Blanket.
5. BUZIO Weighted Blanket
At the end of the day, your weighted blanket should feel as good against your skin as any other duvet or throw around your home. BUZIO's Weighted Blanket is made from 100-percent organic cotton.
6. BlanQuil Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover
Another BlanQuil blanket that tops our list is the Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket is a good option for those who are warm sleepers.
7. Bibb Home 10 Lb Weighted Blanket & Mink Cover
Fitted with a detachable mink cover, the Bibb is a plush, warm option for the colder winter months ahead.
8. Home Collection Weighted Blanket
This eight-pound weighted blanket is the ideal size or kids, teens or someone who requires a lighter design. Plus it comes in two different color options like navy and sage.
9. Big Blanket
It's not a weighted blanket per se, but the Big Blanket's gargantuan size certainly earns it a spot on this roundup. This oversized, more than four times larger than a traditional blanket. That means the whole family can feel completely covered and cozy on the couch during movie nights, slumber parties and more.