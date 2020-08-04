Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With stores and restaurants reopening across the country, NBC News Shopping visitors have continued to show interest in coronavirus-related items: face masks, face shields and tech sanitizers. While we may be increasingly getting outside these days, home workstations and workout stations remained top of mind to readers, as they invested in everything from ergonomic chairs and laptops to air purifiers and stationary bikes. And as we continued to navigate the unknowns brought on during July, shoppers treated themselves and their furry friends to self care items, treats, and family-friendly activities.

As you check out the shopping guides and recommendations above, we also wanted to be sure to share which of the wellness, tech and home products were most popular among readers last month. Below are the most purchased products we covered across these categories.

As wearing face masks has become the new norm, it is important to prioritize function — filters should increase face masks’ effectiveness in catching particles, Nidhy Varghese, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist in Texas, previously told NBC News Shopping. These Kinglight activated carbon filters are made of non-woven material, include five layers and come in sets of 10.

An adjustable seat and ergonomic handlebars, integrated heart monitors and wheels for portability make for a feature-heavy and relatively affordable at-home fitness solution from a leading brand like Schwinn. The LCD screen comes with 29 included exercise routines — no trainers here for smart workout but the bike can react with resistance to your heart rate, allowing for up to four different user profiles.

While the CDC does not recommend face shields as a replacement for everyday face coverings, some experts agree that wearing a face shield on top of a mask can provide you with additional protection. These Muryobao face shields are transparent, cover your entire face and are made of recyclable plastic. They are equipped with a sponge material on the headband for comfort, include an adjustable elastic band and come in sets of two.

This one-size-fits-all multiclava by Eddie Bauer is lightweight and great for exercising. Its 100-percent polyester fabric is breathable, moisture wicking and machine-washable. It’s offered in a variety of colors and can be worn in a number of styles, including as a balaclava, headband, face mask and neck gaiter.

If you’re in the market for a new dehumidifier, air conditioner or fan, you may want to consider the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool. It’s certainly an investment — this new model combines an air purifier, fan and humidifier into one one product. Aside from its clean design and sleek exterior, it also contains HEPA and activated carbon filters and allows for a 400-square-foot cleaning capacity. Additionally, it comes with a handful of elevated features, including a sleep timer, space heater, Wi-Fi capabilities, Alexa compatibility and nighttime settings.

The Dell Inspiron 14 makes for a great all-around laptop, whether you’re looking for an upgrade or want to give one to a recent graduate in your life. Our readers like this lightweight and easily portable option, which includes a 14-inch HD screen and efficient processor. Not only does it feature long battery life, it’s also equipped with an Ethernet port, HDMI connection and microSD reader.

7. PhoneSoap Pro (pre-order, ships Aug. 10)

As previously explained to NBC News Shopping by Michael Schmidt, PhD, a professor with the department of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina, “We take a shower to remove the microbes affiliated with our skin. The only thing that microbes like better than human skin is plastic and glass.” As your phone and earbuds attract microbes throughout the day, doctors and experts have advised best practices when it comes to shopping for UV light sanitizers. PhoneSoap products can kill 99.99 percent of the bacteria on your device’s surface in five minutes. This model is larger to include bigger phones, their cases, and other everyday technology such as AirPods.

Unlike other acne treatments, Differin gel normalizes skin cell turnover by focusing on inflammation and clogged pores. Samer Jaber, MD, founder of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City, previously told NBC BETTER, “If there’s one thing to pick to do for your acne, start using Differin gel at bedtime. Wash with a gentle cleanser, dry, and apply a pea size of Differin onto the entire face.”

If you want to reward your pup for their trusted companionship over these past months, our readers have taken to this Taste of the Wild Ancient Prairie option. With a revamped recipe, it now contains ancient grains like sorghum, millet and chia seed, which alongside the first two ingredients, buffalo and pork, offer lots of protein for helping them develop strong muscles.

If you want to protect your phone, Otterbox has become a household name when it comes to finding the right case. While their flagship Defender series may be too heavy-duty for your needs, the Symmetry series consists of a dual-material to absorb shock and help withstand drops, all without being overly bulky in your pocket. And although the black option does look sleek, this case also comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

If you find that your dining chair or couch isn’t sustainable for working hours at a time, you may want to upgrade your work from home throne to an ergonomic office chair. Our readers like this budget-friendly option from Modway that offers a breathable mesh back and plush vinyl seat cushion for additional comfort. Aside from being a simple extension to your everyday home office, the chair is also height-adjustable, has a 360-degree swivel and includes tilt tensions and lock functions.

With a large aperture of 70mm and a 300mm focal length, this kid-friendly telescope allows for more light to show better details and provides a big field of vision. The ToyerBee telescope comes with a moon mirror, a spotting scope and two eyepieces with varying magnification levels. It also includes a smartphone adapter and wireless camera remote to explore and capture images of what you see.

Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told NBC News Shopping pore strips can help in temporarily removing the top layers of dead skin cells and blackheads through the use of an adhesive. In this case, instead of using an adhesive, Bioré’s pore strips with patented C-bond technology rely on water-activated cationic bonds that essentially act as a “magnet” for blackheads. This product, which King calls a “classic,” contains strips for your nose, face and chin.

