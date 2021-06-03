Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Outdoor retailer REI and furniture store West Elm launched a new limited-edition line of outdoor essentials — including a foldable rope chair, insulated picnic tote and bamboo cutting board. West Elm’s in-house design team and REI’s outdoor experts worked together to create what they described as “grab-and-go products to enjoy summer outside,” according to a press release announcing the latest launch. The items can be used for dining outside, camping or picnicking. This is the second collaboration of its type between the two brands — the first debuted in spring 2020 when the two brands announced their ongoing retail partnership. The collaboration, which is called the REI Co-op + West Elm collection, is available online at both REI and West Elm. Prices for the pieces range from around $15 to $150.

The best of REI and West Elm’s new collection

Below, we rounded some of the standout pieces that are part of REI and West Elm’s latest collaboration.

This waterproof shelter is designed to cover your outdoor dining or lounge space. The shelter comes with a storage sack, six stakes, six guy lines (or cords) and two poles. With the aluminum adjustable poles, you can customize the height of the shelter from 79 inches to 98 inches.

This chair is made from a polyester robe and features a powder-coated steel frame that’s designed to be durable. There’s a robe handle on the side to make carrying it around easier, along with a bifold design to set it up and take it down. The chair currently comes in two colors: Patrol (a forest green) and Dark Horseradish (a mustard).

This dining table features a heat-resistant roll top — you can take the slats that make up the top apart and keep them stored away in an included carry-on bag. It includes a foldable frame that’s made out of steel.

This stool doubles as a seat. It is made from recycled polyester and features a water-repellent finish to protect against rain and stains, along with a powder-coated steel frame like other products in the collection. The stool also has a bifold design and a strap to help carry and store it away.

The cutting board can be used for food prep and as a serving platter. It is made from food-safe bamboo and features a thumbhole in order to hang dry it once hand washed.

For picnics, the beach or camping, this cloth features a soft side to sit on and another side designed to repel dirt, sand and water. The cloth comes with a carrying holster with a special spot for four stakes (which are also included) to hold it down.

The tote includes an insulating lining that helps keep what’s inside either warm or chilled. It features an exterior made from canvas and an interior main compartment that’s tall enough for a wine bottle, according to REI. You can also fold the tote flat for easy storage.