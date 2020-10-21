Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Next week, Yuval Noah Harari’s bestselling “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” will get a comic treatment with the release of the first volume of “Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind.” This will be Harari’s fourth in the series of books he’s written about the same topic, following the second “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow” and third “21 Lessons for the 21st Century.” All of them bestsellers and list toppers, it’s likely that this latest release will also climb the charts this winter and in 2021.

If you’re already a fan of any of these books or of Harari himself, you might want to consider grabbing one of these pre-orders sooner than later to avoid possible shipment delays expected in coming months or as a gift for someone this holiday season. If you want to get your hands on a copy of the upcoming graphic book, you have several options:

You can pre-order the book now in either hardcover or paperback ahead of its Oct. 27 release and ship date.

or ahead of its Oct. 27 release and ship date. The Sapiens graphic history’s Kindle version will go live on Nov. 3.

To give you an idea of what the graphic history is all about, we’re taking a look at why Harari chose to pivot his work into the format and what you’ll find in its first volume.

The illustrated first volume includes about 250 pages of full-color graphic adaptations of the original work from Harari. “Refreshingly, Vandermeulen and Casanave don’t treat the original text as a sacred calf, and take risks as they transform the sprawling scientific history into an accessible visual narrative,” reports Publishers Weekly. In the narrative, the author takes on a graphic avatar and leads the reader through the history he outlined in his 2015 book.

To get a better picture of the graphic novel’s significance, it’s best we take a look at the initial work that preceded it, as well as Harari’s subsequent books building upon that first one, which has since earned global recognition.