Save hundreds on your coffee habit with this innovative brewer

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Your morning coffee could be costing you more than you think. On average, American workers spend a whopping $1,092 annually on their caffeine fix. That number skyrockets if you're a fan of artisanal drinks like cold brew. But it doesn't have to be so expensive.
FrankOne's Cold Brew and Coffee Maker can brew the same intense, full-bodied flavor of cold brew you're used to from your local barista, but in as little as four minutes. And right now, you can get it for $102. Use code HAPPYHOLIDAYS to trigger the discount.
It doubles as a standard coffee maker (and can brew hot coffee in 30 seconds) should you want a morning pick-me-up that's lighter on the palette. All you have to do is put in your ground beans, add water and hit a button. Minutes (or even seconds) later, you'll be enjoying a flavorful cup of Joe.