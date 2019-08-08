Breaking News Emails

From hugs to massages, deep touch pressure therapy is good for you: it can help reduce anxiety and calm your nerves by stimulating the production of oxytocin in your brain. But sometimes, especially for people with sensory processing disorders, physical touch can feel confining, stifling or unwelcome depending on the context. So how can you experience the benefits of firm and gentle pressure, without restriction?

These Puro Down Weighted Blankets use glass beads that are sewn into small compartments of the blankets, applying gentle, even pressure across your body as you rest. The result is a deeply calming effect that uses the same principles as deep pressure touch (DPT), a type of therapy that uses firm, hands-on pressure to reduce chronic stress and high levels of anxiety.

As a result, you can fall asleep faster, sleep longer and wake up feeling more refreshed — all while minimizing any disruptive movement and noise while you rest. There are several different options you can choose from:

For optimal results, you should use a blanket that is approximately 10 percent of your body weight.

