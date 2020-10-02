Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

September has come and gone and with it came the sprinkling of reopening of schools and businesses across the country and, unfortunately, the continued spread of wildfires. NBC News Shopping visitors continued to show interest in face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers and air purifiers. Additionally, working from home seemed to remain top of mind as readers invested in ergonomic chairs and vacuums. And as stress piled on from coronavirus to Presidential debates and more, shoppers purchased lifestyle and wellness items including sleeping bags and skin care items.

While you peruse the above shopping guides and recommendations, we’ve rounded up some of the most purchased items we’ve recently covered across home, wellness and tech.

The Differin Adapalene Gel has been one of NBC News Shopping visitors’ favorite products for the past few months. It targets inflammation and clogged pores to normalize skin cell turnover. “If there’s one thing to pick to do for your acne, start using Differin gel at bedtime. Wash with a gentle cleanser, dry and apply a pea size of Differin onto the entire face,” Samer Jaber, MD, founder of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City previously told NBC BETTER.

Across the country, air concerns continue to rise and people are becoming more interested in air purifiers. This 3-in-1 air purifier includes a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, which experts recommend, as well as a charcoal and PCO filter. It’s also approved by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. Additionally, it includes a UV-C sanitizer and is equipped with a filter replacement indicator.

The Germ-X hand sanitizer claims to kill 99.99 percent of germs and meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. It also contains Vitamin E and comes in 32-ounce packs of four or 8-ounce packs of 12 for taking on the go. “I prefer soap and water, to tell you the truth, but if I had to pick, Germ-X is a great choice,” Harold Lancer, MD, founder of Lancer Skincare and a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, previously told NBC News Shopping. “Made up of 63 percent ethyl alcohol, it will fight off germs and the novel Covid-19.”

This office chair from Modway is no stranger to NBC News Shopping content and has been featured in our top picks of August, guide to buying ergonomic chairs and more. It features a mesh back for breathability, as well as a plush seat cushion for comfort. It’s also easily adjustable: You can tilt the backrest, swivel and more while you work throughout the day. Plus, it comes in a number of colors, including Blue, Gray and Green.

As the CDC lists fever as a symptom of coronavirus, experts recommend monitoring your temperature daily and keeping a digital thermometer at home. NBC News Shopping visitors have gravitated toward this iHealth option that’s one of Amazon’s top sellers in its category. It uses infrared technology and includes environmental sensors so you can more accurately take one’s temperature — from three centimeters away.

The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool features a sleek design and HEPA- and activated carbon filters. While certainly an investment, it includes a humidifier, dehumidifier, fan and air conditioner all in one device. Additionally it features a space heater for chilly fall nights ahead, as well as Wi-Fi capabilities and nighttime settings — and you can connect it to Alexa for convenience.

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean is one of the best vacuums, according to experts. It features a HEPA filter, 35-foot cord and ball glide design. “It’s easy to maneuver, powerful and comes with plenty of tool accessories to clean almost any surface," Carl Prouty, a tech expert at Abt Electronics previously told NBC News Shopping. "This is a great vacuum for anyone who has pets that shed — or messy children."

If you enjoy camping and hope to get in more trips during the colder seasons ahead, consider packing this REI sleeping bag. With a 17-degree-Fahrenheit European Norm (EN) lower-limit rating, REI claims it is suitable for three-season use. Additionally, it’s water-repellent, includes 700-fill-power duck down for added insulation and warmth and is Responsible Down Standard (RDS)-certified.

As the CDC recommends wearing face coverings in public, in addition to social distancing wherever possible, many retailers have pivoted to creating their own masks. NBC News Shopping visitors have recently favored this Hedley & Bennett option which was designed with the help of medical professionals, according to the brand. It features a flexible nose band to prevent slipping, reinforced stitching and a pocket to insert a filter. It’s made from cotton and also comes in multiple colors, including Light Green Oxford and Beige Oxford.

The Athleta Made to Move Masks come in sets of three and are great for exercising. The machine-washable masks feature a cotton liner and two layers of polyester and spandex. Plus, you can snag them in a variety of colors including this Teal/Blue variety or Purple/Red. Also, you might want to check out their Everyday Non Medical Masks.

With the increased stresses of working from home, virtual learning and more, we may notice our skin breaking out more frequently. NBC News Shoppers seem to like this spot treatment by Neutrogena, which works to fight acne and includes 10-percent benzoyl peroxide acne medication. Neutrogena claims that it can reduces the size and redness of acne in two hours.

More kitchen shopping recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak