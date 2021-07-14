Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Some of the biggest companies out there in fashion, tech and homeware got their start — and initial funding — on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” in which business owners pitch their business ideas to investors in hope of getting funded. (In return, they give up equity in their company and sometimes also pay out royalties.) Others, like LARQ and Bala, were already relatively successful before their TV debut, but appearances on the show helped take their businesses to the next level. During its 12-season run and counting (its latest beginning in October 2020), a select few “Shark Tank” success stories — most notably Ring — didn’t actually leave the show with a deal, but nevertheless became profitable household names all on their own.

Many innovative products have appeared on “Shark Tank” over the years, some of which solved previously irksome issues and others that took existing concepts and upgraded them. Whether you’re a fan of “Shark Tank” or just want to invest in the latest technology, we’ve rounded up some of these popular “Shark Tank” products based on our previous coverage and their post-show success, ranging from the eco-friendly storage bag Stasher to the internet-famous Squatty Potty.

Popular "Shark Tank" products

Justin Wang, founder of self-cleaning water bottle brand LARQ, appeared on season 12 of “Shark Tank” back in April and received $1 million for just a 4 percent stake in his company from sharks Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary. He originally asked for $500,000 for a 1 percent stake, the highest valuation in the history of the show.

Before appearing on “Shark Tank,” Wang’s company was highly successful: In its third year of business, the CEO said the company made $14 million in sales. What makes the $95 water bottle stand out is the fact that it’s equipped with UV-C LED lights that can eliminate up to 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses, according to the brand. It self-cleans every two hours and is designed to keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

One of the best eco-friendly cleaning product companies, Blueland appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2019 where co-founders Sarah Paiji Yoo and Syed Naqvi asked for 270,000 for a 2 percent stake in the company. They eventually came to a deal with Mr. Wonderful, aka Kevin O’Leary, for a 3 percent stake in the company, in exchange for $270,000 plus royalties until he got his money back.

One of Blueland’s most popular offerings is its Clean Essentials kit. This set contains four reusable bottles that can be refilled with eco-friendly tablets for hand soap, multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner and glass + mirror cleaner. Other popular sets include The Everyday Clean, which has dishwasher tablets and dish soap, and The Clean Suite, which features unscented laundry detergent tablets.

In 2020, Bala co-founders Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz asked for $400,000 in exchange for a 10 percent stake in their company. Every single Shark was interested in investing, but the founders decided to go with tennis star Maria Sharapova and Mark Cuban, who agreed to $900,000 in exchange for 30 percent of the company.

Since “Shark Tank,” Bala has expanded its offerings to include bars, beams and more, but the bangles remain one of the most popular products. Shopping writer Zoe Malin even called them “the best wrist weights [I’ve] ever worn.” They come in numerous colorways and patterns and you can choose from 1-pound or 2-pound options.

Kat Nouri, founder of Stasher — the reusable, freezer-friendly bag that one Shopping writer has an entire kitchen drawer dedicated to — left “Shark Tank” with a deal with Mark Cuban, who invested $400,000 in the company in exchange for 15 percent equity.

The company makes silicone storage bags designed to replace Ziploc bags and reduce plastic waste. In addition to being reusable, they are also microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe and oven-safe. The 15-ounce sandwich bag is a popular choice, but they also come in several other sizes, ranging from a 4-ounce snack bag to a half-gallon storage bag.

Back in 2013, Ring founder Jamie Siminoff pitched his Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell concept — then called Doorbot — on “Shark Tank.” Only Kevin O’Leary was interested in the concept, but Siminoff wasn’t interested in his offer and ultimately left the show without a deal.

His company is far from a failure, though. In 2018, Amazon bought Ring for more than $1 billion, and the company has since expanded to offer security cameras, solar panels and more. The Ring Pro 2 — an updated version of the original Ring Pro — is both a video camera and a doorbell and offers better motion detection features plus higher quality video, according to the brand. With the Ring Protect Plan, you can record all of the videos captured on your Ring and store up to 60 days of footage.

In 2015, cousins Wes Barnes and Dan LaPorte, co-founders of PhoneSoap, went on “Shark Tank” looking for $300,000 in exchange for 7.5 percent of their phone disinfecting company. What they left with was a deal with QVC queen Lori Greiner, who offered them $300,000 in exchange for 10 percent. With Greiner’s help, the company has made over $150 million in sales since the show.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the PhoneSoap 3 has become especially popular (in the past year, it’s even sold out several times). It has both USB-A and USB-C cables to charge your phone, and it uses UV-C light to kill 99.99 percent of germs, according to the brand. Experts we previously spoke to noted that UV-C light is the only type on the UV spectrum that can effectively kill germs.

Rocketbook, which sells erasable notebooks that can send notes to cloud destinations, appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2017, but founders Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay failed to secure an investment. In 2020, however, the company was acquired by BIC for $40 million after reporting $32 million in sales that year.

In our guide to back-to-school supplies, Shopping writer (and former teacher) Rebecca Rodriguez highlighted the Rocket Reusable Notebook, noting that it’s compatible with any Pilot Frixion pen and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth or in the microwave. You can use several services — including Google Drive, Dropbox and the Rocketbook app — to download your handwritten notes to your computer or smartphone.

In 2014, Bombas co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg secured a deal with FUBU founder Daymond John for $200,000 in exchange for 17.5 percent equity in the company, which is an e-commerce business focused on socks and apparel. (According to the New York Times, the terms of the deal changed a bit after the show, but John remained an investor.) In the two months following the “Shark Tank” episode, Heath and Goldberg told CNBC that Bombas did $1.2 million in sales. By 2020, they exceeded $100 million in revenue.

Bombas was founded to help provide articles of clothing to homeless shelters, and according to the brand, it’s donated more than 40 million articles of clothing and counting. Though it sells T-shirts, underwear and other apparel, its most popular offering is its socks, which come in countless colors, patterns and styles for men, women and kids.

The Squatty Potty was featured on season 6 of “Shark Tank” back in 2014. The Edwards family, who created the device to help people “relax their colons” and get things flowing, made a deal with Lori Greiner for $350,000 in exchange for a 10 percent stake in the company. By the end of 2017, the company had reached $33 million in sales, according to CNBC Make It.

Designed to raise your knees above your hips and put your colon in the ideal position for pooping, the Squatty Potty helps with constipation and other bowel issues. According to WebMD, X-ray studies have found that there is less strain on the body in the squatting position — and while you don’t need a Squatty Potty to squat, it can definitely help.

Aaron Krause, founder of Scrub Daddy, appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2012. After turning down an offer from Kevin O’Leary, Krause accepted one from Lori Greiner for $200,000 in exchange for 20 percent of the company.

The smiley face kitchen accessory is marketed as a scratch-free sponge that can change textures based on the temperature of the water. According to the brand, it can handle everything from pots and pans to your car, and it doesn’t even require soap.

Danh Tran, founder of clothing company Buttercloth, went on “Shark Tank” in 2018 seeking $250,000 for a 10 percent stake in his company. The company, which uses a special cotton blend to create shirts that are as comfortable as they are fashionable, caught the interest of Robert Herjavec, who gave Tran the $250,000 for 25 percent equity. Speaking to CNBC, Tran said that the company did $500,000 in sales in the first two weeks after its “Shark Tank” episode launched — effectively doubling its lifetime sales at the time.

In our guide to the best untucked men’s button-down shirts, Shopping writer Jonathan Bender noted that the brand is “soft and light.” This specific style comes in several colors and patterns and you can choose between a regular fit or a slim fit. It’s also infused with a patented Icy Cotton fabric to keep you cool during the warmer months.

