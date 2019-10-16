Breaking News Emails
More than one in four Americans skipped out on a summer vacation this year. From cost to logistics, it can be a real hassle gathering up the entire family and heading off. One thing that can go a long way in assuaging that hassle is a quality set of luggage designed for spaciness, comfort, and affordability.
Smartly designed luggage like Tach Tuff offers just such value. Best known for its connecting luggage system, the brand's luggage can click together up to nine different pieces of luggage (those with ten, well, should reconsider how much stuff they bring with them on trips). And right now, Tach Tuff's two-piece set in red and gray are on sale for $275 (that's 42 percent off). And the brand's three-piece set in the same hues are on sale for $349 (that's 46 percent off).
The brand's patented straps also evenly distribute luggage, making it completely easy for a single person to tote around a whole family’s worth of belongings with a single hand—no more falling over when one suitcase tips over the sidewalk. While the connecting straps are what makes Tach Tuff unique, there are other great features to consider, like:
- four spinner wheels
- protective design
- TSA locks
- and water bottle holders for each carry-on or check-in bag.
And in the end, the less money you spend on high-quality luggage like Tach Tuff, the more you can spend on the trip itself (or save for the next one).
