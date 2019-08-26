Breaking News Emails
A kitchen isn't a kitchen without pots and pans. And while those secondhand ones were probably fine when you first moved into your house, it's likely time you stepped up your cookware game.
The problem is there are tons of options out there, and making a decision can be overwhelming — especially once you notice the steep price tags. Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you by rounding up five different options — from stainless steel to cast iron — for whatever your needs may be. And the best part? Each set is on sale.
Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set
Practical, functional cookware is awesome, but isn't it nice when it looks good, too? This Inspired Home five-piece set blends timeless function with classic beauty, making it an upscale, aesthetically pleasing addition to your kitchen. Think Le Creuset cookware without a steep price tag. It's made of cast iron, which heats evenly to seal in moisture and resists staining and dulling. The set includes an eight-inch round skillet, 10.25-inch round skillet, 10-inch square grill pan, and a five-quart round dutch oven with a lid.
Gotham Steel 1371 Tastic Bundle 7-Piece Cookware Set
Before the internet, people experimented in the kitchen with good ol' hand-written recipes. This seven-piece cookware set will inspire you to close your Pinterest app and get down to business, with a deep square pan, a tempered glass lid, a steamer tray, a frying basket, two frying pans, and a recipe book. All pieces in the set are non-stick and completely rust-proof.
20-Piece Non-Stick Cookware With Lids & Bakeware Set
Cooking with oil and butter help your food not stick to the bottom of the pan, but they also add unnecessary calories to your meals. This 20-piece cookware set is PTFE- and PFOA-free, meaning nothing will stick to them. So, you can ditch the oil, butter, and extra calories and cook your way to a healthier lifestyle. Plus, each piece has a Ti-Ceramic coating to allow for a fuss-free clean up every time.
Gotham Steel Ti-Cerama 12-Piece Kitchen & Cookware Set
Replace all the essential pieces in your kitchen with this entire cooking lineup from Gotham Steel. Made of titanium with Ti-Ceramic coating, your food will literally slide off like butter. You'll get an 8.5-inch skillet, 10.25-inch frying pan with lid, 1-quart pot with lid, 1.5-quart pot with lid, 2.5-quart pot with lid, 5-quart pot with lid, and an aluminum steamer with a lid. Each piece is ultra-durable, scratch-proof, and metal-utensil safe, so they'll last for years to come.
