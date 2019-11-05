Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Cast iron cookware is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can have in your cabinet. The reason? Cast iron can withstand extreme heats, making it prime cookware for grills, stovetops, or even ovens. It also helps distribute heat evenly across the pan for a better overall result.
There are a variety of cast iron designs that are especially popular for at-home chefs: dutch ovens (great for stewing and roasting), griddles and traditional skillets. And if you opt for enameled versions of these pots and pans, you'll have even less overall upkeep, as you won't have to season the cast-iron as often. And right now, Bel Fer's Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware and Bakeware Set is $100, two-thirds off its typical price.
If you're looking to stock up on all of the above, and not spend a small fortune, the Bel Fer collection has you covered with its Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware and Bakeware Set (now on sale for just $99.99). and it's 66% off thanks to this early Black Friday deal.
The set comes with two sizes of skillets, a dutch oven with a fitted lid, as well as a griddle. You'll have everything you need to start baking biscuits, grilling steaks, making soups, whipping up pizzas — whatever you need. And arguably the most important benefit (other than being on sale): When cared for properly, cast iron pans will last for decades, making them a lifetime investment.