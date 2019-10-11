Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
When you're shopping for a mattress, you probably spend hours researching what's best-suited for your sleeping style and budget. The same thing goes for other bedding essentials like pillows, duvet covers, and bed frames.
If you're using a single set of sheets or haven't spruced up your linens in a while, it might be time to upgrade. And doing so might be more affordable than you think. Right now, a number of options are yours for the taking for less than $50—which means you might be able to snag multiples.
Bamboo Comfort Four-Piece Luxury Queen Sheet Set
Hypoallergenic bedding (like this bamboo set) is created with materials that are designed to be resistant to allergens, ultimately making your sleep more restful.
100-Percent Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set
Egyptian cotton has long been thought of as the crème de la crème of linens—they're extra soft and durable.
1800 Series Bamboo Extra Soft 4-Piece Sheet Set
Hot sleeper? The 1800 Series Bamboo Set is designed to be lightweight and breathable for serious temperature control while you snooze.
4-Piece Checkered Gray Sheet Set
This minimalist design from Lux Decor Collection is antimicrobial, antibacterial and hypoallergenic—ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin.
Smart Sheets Gray Microfiber Sheet Set
There are plenty of small items you want near you when you sleep—your phone, reading glasses and remote control among them. The Smart Sheet set features side pockets that can safely stow these must-haves while also providing easy access for when you need them.
iEnjoy Home Beaded Arrows Pattern 4-Piece Sheet Set
Hate rewashing or re-drying your sheets to get rid of wrinkles? iEnjoy's sheets are designed to be 100-percent wrinkle-free.
Pinstriped Pattern Bed Sheets: 4-Piece Set
iEnjoy's pinstripe set has a subtle-yet-substantial design—and you'll love that they're wrinkle-free, durable and fade-resistant.
iEnjoy Home Polaris Pattern 4-Piece Sheet Set
It's safe to say most people buying bed sheet want them to last. This vibrant set is made from material that's designed to be twice as strong as cotton—you'll rest easy knowing your linens will be around for the long run.
Bibb Home 100% Cotton Flannel Grey Sheet Set
Colder, fall weather is coming. Before the temperature drops, grab a set of flannel sheets that will keep you warm and snuggly through the season.
iEnjoy Home Grey 6-Piece Sheet Set
The highly-rated iEnjoy Home's Grey 6-Piece Sheet Set is made from soft-yet-sturdy, double-brushed microfiber yarn, is wrinkle-free, and hypoallergenic.
Looking for more deals?
- Whitening kits are easier than dentist visits—this one's on sale
- Practical ways to make your bathroom eco-friendlier — and save some money, too
- Hooked on true crime shows like 'Mindhunter' or 'Unbelievable'? Binge on these books next
- Practical ways to tackle climate change, starting in your kitchen
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress
- We found 4 cookware sets for up to 60 percent off