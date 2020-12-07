Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the gift giving season in full swing and the winter holidays around the corner, retailers and brands are increasingly incentivizing online shopping, publishing gift hubs (some of which we cover extensively in our own gift guides), showcasing new holiday collections and hosting ongoing December sales. Shopping for a gym junkie? Consider a fitness tracker or recovery devices like a Theragun Wave Foam Roller. Shopping for a tech enthusiast? Grab them a few extra smart plugs to have on hand or help them invest in a VR headset.

In addition to considering some bestsellers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for your loved ones, a variety of new releases have made their way onto the market. Brands like Hello Kitty and Stoney Clover Lane are teaming up for new collections, as are Foot Locker and footwear brands Air Jordan and Reebok. Iconic oral hygiene subscription brand Quip also just launched its first-ever gum — it comes in a reusable, refillable dispenser, which you can purchase as a stocking stuffer. To give you the highlights of the some of the most notable recent launches, we dive into each below, along with several other releases we think you should know about.

Foot Locker partnered with athletic brands Air Jordan and Reebok to launch a series of limited-edition apparel and footwear called “12 Days of Greatness.” The collaboration also teams up with athletes and influencers to celebrate basketball culture and the love of the game. Each week, Footlocker releases a new array of sneakers, hoodies, shirts, boots and more on Fridays and Saturdays. Products that premiere each week live on Foot Locker’s website, so you can view past releases to browse the full variety of items offered, of which there are now 48 options.

Accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane partnered with Hello Kitty to create a collection of holiday-themed products this season, including backpacks, large and small pouches, duffle bags and lunch totes. The collection also features iridescent and embroidered sticker patches that can be added to clothes, notebooks, tech cases, bags and more. A Hello Kitty passport case, luggage tag and packing cube set allows fans to show off their favorite character while traveling (safely), too. Additionally, Stoney Clover Lane makes Hello Kitty face masks, adding a cute touch to 2020’s number one accessory.

Orolay, maker of the highly-rated and viral “Amazon Coat,” collaborated with skincare brand Olay to create a limited-edition winter jacket. It’s inspired by the signature bright red pot that Olay’s Regenerist Ultra Rich moisturizer comes in. The coat is included as a free gift right now with any $150 purchase of Olay products (use code WINTERSKIN). The coat has ribbed knit cuffs, side zippers, six big pockets and a lined hood. Olay is also offering holiday gift sets this season, too, each featuring a selection of products ranging from creams to serums.

DJI’s newly released tech captures vivid photos and videos. Both flagship products were recently upgraded with refined sound and image quality, and are both small enough to carry around every day in a backpack or bag and therefore easy to travel with on your next adventure.

This tiny camera allows you to shoot an especially wide image, a point of differentiation the brand boasts. Its upgraded sensor improves the product’s overall performance. Other new features include the capacity to shoot HDR video — capturing fine details and bright color — as well as DJI Matrix Stereo, designed to record more immersive audio. The camera’s modular design lets you add accessories that are included with the product, like a smartphone adapter and a tripod mount, without having to always have them on hand.

DJI’s drone takes photos and video while flying overhead, giving you a new perspective across vast distances. The drone comes with an intuitive controller that is, like its drone, designed to be compact and stylish (when it comes to tech anyway). Its improved camera performance offers higher-quality footage and it now offers up to 4x digital zoom. The drone can take sphere, 180° and wide-angle panorama shots, and allows for quick downloading of your footage afterward.

Quip is expanding its selection of low-cost, subscription-based oral hygiene products with gum in a refillable dispenser. The mint-flavored, sugar-free gum contains xylitol, which freshens breath between brushings. The gum can help prevent cavities, reduce plaque and strengthen teeth. You can store the gum in a pocket-sized dispenser that’s available in White plastic, Gold, Silver, Slate and Gold Metal. Quip will then deliver hum refills with your other Quip refills. The company also released a Refillable Floss Pick and a Smart Electric Toothbrush this year. While Quip’s gum isn’t bearing the American Dental Association’s seal as of right now, we expect that to change soon. The rest of Quip’s oral hygiene offerings are ADA-approved.

Away just debuted Mini Holiday Gift Sets, each filled with travel-sized products from a selection of beauty and wellness brands. There are three sets: The Adventure Set, The Bliss Set and The Boost Set. Products like serums, facial masks and moisturizers come packed in Away’s The Mini, which is made with the same durable polycarbonate shell as its full-size suitcases. Away partnered with skincare brand Alder New York to curate The Adventure Set, which includes Alder New York's bestselling Everyday Face Serum. Away also recently launched its Holiday Collection, which features suitcases, backpacks, bags and more in new colors.

By folding this reusable face mask in different ways, you can wear it three different ways: Mask, Shield and Scarf. It's adjustable to ensure a close, comfortable fit, and it equips a flexible nose bridge. Notably (for face masks), it’s machine-washable, too. The mask has foldable sides to prevent air leakage, as well as three layers of filtration. It also comes with three included filters. The mask is made in two sizes — regular and plus — and it comes in five styles, ranging in color and pattern.

This new arrival and the brand’s best-selling jacket comes from Graphene-X, a company that incorporates graphene into its clothing, as its name implies. The material is stronger than steel, durable and antibacterial — of course, in shirt form, it’s no substitute for normal bodily precautions you should be taking so don’t go playing Superman while wearing it. Alongside other promised features, graphene is integrated into the shell of the Alpha Series jacket to add abrasion resistance and self-regulating heat retention. The jacket is lightweight and breathable, its three layers designed to help keep you warm when it’s cold outside and cool when you’re on the move. It has a PFC-free coating that repels water if you get caught in the rain or snow, and it’s built for easy travel in comparison to traditional jackets since it can be folded down to fit in a backpack or small suitcase.

For days when you can’t bear to wrestle on your winter boots, slip your feet into Ryka’s Gwyn Wedge Sneaker Booties — which are designed with a slightly tighter build around the hell for a secure fit and a slightly roomier build around the toe for all-day comfort. The lightweight shoe is water-repellant and features a stylish and walkable EVA wedge heel. It has a cushioned insole as well as a soft Plush Fit collar around the ankle, keeping your feet comfortable all day long. The highly-rated sneaker comes in three colors: Black, Grey and Taupe.

This lightweight, easy-to-use screwdriver is small enough to fit in a pocket, purse, glove box or drawer. It’s cordless and its rechargeable battery is designed to fully charge within an hour-and-a-half, that full charge giving you up to 45 minutes of use. The screwdriver can be used for medium to light-duty jobs, like assembling furniture (like a couch) and installing mounting TVs. Its LED lights will illuminate your work area and a variety of included bits will help you find the right one for the task at hand, all housed within one product.

