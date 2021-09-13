Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While the holiday shopping season might feel far away, you may see Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions as early as October as we approach the fall. Experts told us that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer singular days devoted to sales and deals — they’ve evolved into promotional seasons spanning weeks or months. And while some retailers and brands are hosting sales throughout September, you’re likely to find stronger discounts closer to November. But if you see a specific product you’ve been looking for, experts recommend purchasing it — global supply chain issues are causing items to go out of stock quickly and retailers often face challenges when it comes to restocking and shipping delays.

In shopping news, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S. and, for the first time, Target is launching a product assortment highlighting Latino-owned businesses. The retailer is showcasing brands like Luna Magic Beauty, Pacinos, Siete and Rizo’s Curls, whose offerings range from totes and mugs to clothing and hair care. Some products also include exclusive artwork commissioned by Latino artists. You can shop products in the collection in Target stores nationwide and online.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

1. Amazon launches new Fire TV family

Amazon announced its updated Fire TV family of products, including its first-ever Amazon-branded smart TVs. It also debuted a new Fire TV Stick. The products are all currently available for pre-order. The TVs start on Oct. 27, while the Fire TV stick will be officially released on Oct. 7.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series offer similar features like 4K Ultra HD resolution and the same Fire TV operating system. But the Omni Series has microphones built in that allow for hands-free Alexa voice control, while you have to use the remote to take advantage of the 4-Series’ Alexa voice control capabilities. Both TVs come in multiple sizes.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the Fire TV Alexa Voice remote. It has 40 percent more power compared to the previous version of the product, and it’s Wi-Fi 6 enabled.

Sonoma Goods for Life, a Kohl’s exclusive brand, released a new fall collection that includes men’s and women’s clothing, as well as home goods. New clothing ranges from athleisure to denim and is available in plus, regular and petite sizes from XS to XXL. The brand’s fall home collection features items like rugs, bedding towels and decor, and is inspired by seasonal colors and textures. The retailer said many products are also made with sustainable materials like OEKO-TEX certified organic cotton.

The DJI OM 5 helps stabilize your phone while you’re filming to make for smoother shots. The gimbal is built with three motors that keep your phone in place, in addition to an extension rod and flexible joints to capture footage from multiple angles. Your phone connects to the gimbal through a magnetic mount, and buttons on its handle allow you to control recording when connected via Bluetooth. When you download DJI’s Mimo app, you get access to additional video recording and editing features, too. The OM 5 is foldable and lightweight, and it comes in Sunset White and Athens Gray colors.

Designed with Wi-Fi 6 technology, this mobile router provides 5G speeds for up to 32 devices. You can connect the device to your existing home router, or use it to provide Wi-Fi connection on the go, like in cars or while camping. Its battery lasts for 13 hours on a single charge, or you can remove the battery and plug the device into an outlet. The mobile router has a touchscreen display, and you can use the NETGEAR app to view connection status, update parental controls and customize other settings. The mobile router’s small size allows you to travel or commute with it, and it offers VPN pass-through support as well as password protection.

PacSun’s new brand Colour Range offers gender-neutral styles for kids and adults. Clothing is designed to have a relaxed look and is available in solid colors as well as tie-dye prints. Items are also made with sustainable materials like recycled polyester and cotton eco fleece. Adult pieces include sweatshirts, bike shorts and a button-down fleece jacket, while kids offerings range from pull-on sweat shorts to short sleeve shirts.

Lands' End and Draper James partnered over a limited-edition home and sleepwear collection featuring products like slippers, sheets, pajamas and more. Items are designed with prints from floral chambray to gingham, and a portion of proceeds from the collection goes to Girls Inc. Clothing is available in sizes XS to 3XL and 0 to 24. You can purchase sleep sets or mix and match pajama tops, bottoms and nightshirts for men, women and children. As for home products, the collection offers bed and bath linens as well as bags and pet items.

Vitamix introduced three new accessories that pair with its immersion blender: a whisk, storage case and the Immersion Station. The whisk attaches to the motor body, allowing you to use it like you would a hand mixer. The storage case was built to fit in standard-depth cabinet drawers, and it holds the motor body and the wand, keeping them organized and protected when not in use. The Immersion Station features grooved cutouts that keep accessories like the blending jar and chopper in place while you’re using them, giving you the option of one-handed operation. There are also cutouts that the immersion blender’s wand and motor can sit in when disassembled.

Danner’s new Free Spirit hiker reimagines the brand’s original 1988 Free Spirit boot. Its dual-density midsole has firm edges with a softer middle, providing cushioning and support — it's built with a Bi-Fit stability board, too. The shoe’s Vibram Overlook outsole with Megagrip technology helps create traction, and the stitchdown heel offers additional stability. The Free Spirit hiker is constructed with a durable suede and textile upper, as well as a water-resistant GORE-TEX liner. Its open-cell OrthoLite footbed allows for breathability. The shoe is available in men’s sizes ranging from 7 to 14, and it’s available in three styles: Volcanic Glass, Dark Earth and Monk’s Robe.

Ray-Ban partnered with Facebook to debut Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses that come with built-in cameras, open-ear speakers and microphones. The glasses allow you to record photos and videos, as well as listen to music and podcasts or make calls. They’re available in three different frame styles — Wayfarer, Round and Meteor — and you can choose from different color and lens options, including clear, sun and prescription. The glasses come with a portable charging case and a USB-C charging cable. You’ll need a Facebook account to use the smart glasses, and they pair with the new Facebook View app.

Great Jones’ new line of wooden utensils includes a Slotted Spoon, Ladle and Spatula. They’re built from warm-toned ash wood and their handles mirror those featured in Great Jones’ stainless-steel cookware. The handles also have a small cutout to hang them from. The utensils can be used with nonstick, glass, steel and ceramic cookware and bakeware. You can purchase the set of three utensils, or buy the utensils with a ceramic spoon rest made by East Fork Pottery, a limited number of which are available.

Melissa Wood Health and Prince’s new activewear collection features styles designed to wear before, during and after working out. Pieces are made with fabric that moves with your body while you’re doing yoga or cardio, and they’re inspired by tennis apparel. Bodysuits, jackets and biker shorts are available in neutral color palettes like Gold, Taupe and Black. The collection also offers two pairs of ankle stripe socks: Taupe and Gold and Taupe and Black.

Athleisure brand Public Rec launched a new line of Pro Bags designed from durable, water-resistant fabric. The line includes a backpack, weekender and toiletry bag, each of which is available in Heather Grey and Heather Black. The Pro Pack Plus backpack includes a passport pocket, laptop compartment and water bottle pockets, while the Pro Pack is a smaller iteration of the bag. The Pro Weekender offers external and internal pockets as well as a separate side storage compartment. The Pro Travel Kit toiletry bag is built with an internal hook as well as multiple pockets to store a toothbrush, haircare, makeup and more.

More shopping news and launches

