Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While some associate July with grilling and spending time in the pool, there are also many sales going on throughout the month — just not as many as in years past. Notably, Nordstrom card members currently have early access to the retailer’s annual Anniversary Sale, which will be open to everyone from July 28 to August 8. Dyson, Teva and Outdoor Research are new brands featured in the event this year, and you can add items to your wish list while you wait for the sale to expand access to all shoppers. In other shopping news, Pacsun launched its first-ever resell initiative, PS Reserve: The limited collection focuses on footwear but also offers apparel, accessories, and more from brands like Jordan, Yeezy and Supreme.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

While it looks and feels like real grass, this artificial turf — designed specifically for people with pets — won’t yellow, become patchy or develop holes where dogs dig or use the bathroom. It’s high-performance yarn construction and artificial grass fibers make it resistant to odors and stains, unlike real grass, allowing it to maintain a consistent appearance over time. The turf is also built with ultra-flo backing to drain liquid waste at a rate of up to 400-inches per hour so puddles don’t form. Turf also requires minimal upkeep, eliminating chemical applications on real grass that can endanger the health of pets.

Samsung said its Wi-Fi-enabled Jet Bot AI+ is the first robot vacuum to be powered by Intel AI and equipped with an active stereo-type 3D sensor. These features allow it to more accurately gauge the layout of your home to navigate around objects and pets. While cleaning, the robotic vacuum identifies the type of surface it's working on and the level of dust it’s encountering to automatically adjust its suction power. The vacuum — which features a multi-layered filtration system — docks in its Clean Station and empties itself when it’s done cleaning, and you can control or monitor the vacuum using the SmartThings app.

As students prepare to go back to school between August and September, Bliss collaborated with Dormify to launch a shower caddy filled with body wash, serums and more. Dormify’s shower caddy features seven pockets, including a large middle section and pockets on the outside of the caddy. It comes with five different Bliss products. Some products can be used in the shower, like Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Wash and Clear Genius Clarifying Cleanser, while others can be used after the shower, such as the brand's Drench & Quench Cream-to-Water Moisturizer.

Harry’s new range of men’s skincare products features four products: Freshening Face Toner, Brightening Eye Cream, Targeted Blemish Treatment and Hydrating Night Lotion. The toner contains witch hazel and niacinamide to hydrate and cleanse skin, while the eye cream is made with seaweed and algae extracts, ingredients the brand said are known to reduce dark undereye circles. To eliminate redness and the overall appearance of blemishes, yet prevent skin from drying out, Harry’s blemish treatment is formulated with wintergreen extract, a natural source of salicylic acid. Finally, the night lotion has shea butter and mint to moisturize and soothe skin.

CASTiFY’s new Ultra Compostable Cases are made from ecotify, the brand’s 100 percent compostable, plant-based material, which is a proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch and bamboo grain. Cases come in packaging made from 100 percent sustainable, recycled and compostable materials. The new line features MagSafe cases for the iPhone 11 and 12, both generations of AirPods and AirTags. Phone cases are designed with raised edges to protect the screen, and all cases were drop tested at 6.6-feet. You can purchase phone cases in seven colors ranging from Avocado to Sunflower, as well as in prints like Pink Sharks and Strawberries.

For a new sneaker inspired by colors and styles reminiscent of the 80s Saucony collaborated with Acribik, a German online retailer for sneakers, streetwear and techwear. The sneaker has Black, White, Hot Pink and Blue colors and was designed to look retro in style. Its upper is constructed from synthetic leather, suede and mesh, and the rubber outsole provides traction while walking. The sneaker has an embroidered logo on the heel as well as a unique woven tongue label. The medium width shoe is available in sizes ranging from 3.5 to 14.

Our Place’s new Traditionware collection is designed by Viviana Matsuda, a queer Japanese-Mexican ceramic artist. The limited-edition Full of Pride Mugs are hand-painted with colors representative of “Queer joy, solidarity, and protest,” according to the brand, notably the colors of the Pride and Transgender flags. Mugs come in a set of two and 20 percent of proceeds go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry. The mugs also come with Brunch Banter Cards, which have prompts to spark conversations with those you gather around the table with.

Hand sanitizer brand Noshinku launched an Aluminum Touchless Mini Dispenser, which can be mounted on the wall or placed on a tabletop with its stand. The dispenser is compatible with all of the brand’s hand sanitizers, and you can now purchase sanitizer in gallon-sized bottles. Built with a smart digital display, you can view the time and temperature on the dispenser, as well as receive notifications when it’s running low on hand sanitizer. You can also choose between five spray levels and monitor the volume of hand sanitizer inside.

These DEET-free peel-and-stick patches are made with peppermint, citronella and geraniol oils, which are known to repel mosquitos, according to Evolvetogether. To use, place patches on your clothing, backpack or outdoor furniture — but be sure to avoid skin. The brand said each patch repels mosquitos for between six to eight hours, and provides up to 3-feet of protection. Packs come with 42 patches, and they’re water-resistant.

More shopping news and launches

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.