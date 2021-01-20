Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

January is an opportunity to start fresh and set yourself up for a productive year ahead. If your Zoom game is a priority, we consulted board certified dermatologists about the use of pimple patches and how effective they are at fighting acne. If you’re still looking to upgrade your fitness routine in 2021 but can’t dedicate a lot of space to an at-home gym, we found the best folding treadmills and what you need to know about NordicTrack’s new Vault smart mirror.

Aside from new launches, Shopping favorite brands and products have been in the news recently with new enhancements, studies and updates otherwise.

Air purifier brand Molekule announced that its patented filter technology, photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO), promotes the inactivation of some coronavirus strains and the flu virus. Molekule said that while HEPA filters — which experts recommend in any air purifier you buy — can trap viral particles, they’re not designed to inactivate them like the brand’s PECO technology can.

The MYX fitness bike is boasting some new features, too. It now comes equipped with SmartMYX, which provides personalized workout recommendations based on users’ fitness goals and desired exercise time. SmartMYX also develops a weekly workout schedule customized to users' goals and adjusts recommendations based on activity.

After successfully reimagining its Black Friday approach to include a full month of deals in November, Target announced that it will do the same in 2021. Target also closed stores for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 and plans to do so again this year.

A recall was issued for Belkin’s Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition due to fire and shock hazard.

As always, we’ll keep you updated on Shopping news that matters to you. For now, we’re watching new releases hitting the market, like a new model of Anker earbuds and Ben & Jerry’s dog ice cream. This week, Vitruvi is launching new essential oil fragrance blends, expanding upon the recent release of their popular Stone Diffuser in additional colors. And Nails.INC is debuting lines of polish exclusively at Target, too.

Vitruvi, which specializes in aromatherapy, recently launched its popular Stone Diffuser in three new limited edition colors: Honey, Rose and Sea. Each color inspires a different mood and emotion:

Honey signifies happiness and clear thinking

signifies happiness and clear thinking Rose promotes creative energy and self-love

promotes creative energy and self-love And Sea is meant to bring peace, quiet and relaxation to your home

Additionally, Vitruvi launched two new all-natural essential oil blends on Jan. 19: the Breathe Blend, which is cooling and minty, and the Golden Blend, which is citrusy and bright.

2. Adidas Eyewear releases sunglasses with Kolor Up lenses

Adidas just released two models of athletic sunglasses that feature the brand’s Kolor Up lenses, which are designed to enhance the light, color and contrast in your field of view and make details easier to see. The two models — the 135mm Shield Sports Sunglasses and the Kolor Up 58mm Round Sunglasses — are also built with a ventilation system that consists of small aerodynamic air intakes to prevent lenses from becoming foggy. The sunglasses’ temples are equipped with rubber tips to help them stay in place, too.

The frames of these sunglasses are squared-off, creating a shield of sorts for your eyes. Additionally, the nose pads can be adjusted in four positions, and the sunglasses come in two colors: Matte Blue/Green Mirror and Shiny Black/Smoke.

These sunglasses are lightweight and have rounded frames for a more feminine style. They come in a Matte Black/ Smoke color.

SodaStream partnered with sparkling water brand bubly to create fruit-flavored drops you can add to the fizzy water you make at home using your SodaStream. Flavors include Blackberry, Lime, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Cherry, and Mango. The drops come in an Original Variety 6-Pack, as well as themed bundles like the Tropical Thrill Variety 3-Pack, and flavors can also be purchased individually in packs of three.

Dogs can now enjoy a scoop of ice cream thanks to Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Desserts. The company debuted two flavors of its famous frozen treat created specifically for furry friends. The Pontch’s Mix flavor features peanut butter swirls and pretzels, while the Rosie’s Batch flavor contains pumpkin and mini cookies. Both varieties of ice cream are sold in 4-ounce cups, made with a base of sunflower butter and contain the same ingredients Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy desserts for humans. The ice cream will go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month, and it’s currently available for pre-order.

Anker just released the Liberty Air 2 Pro, a new model of its wireless Bluetooth earbuds with active noise cancellation . The earbuds are equipped with HearID personalized sound, which analyzes your hearing profile and creates a custom sound setup for your ears only. You can also manually control sound with the earbuds’ adjustable EQ or choose from 22 pre-set sound profiles. The earbuds charge quickly and wirelessly, and they have touch controls which make playing songs or hanging up a phone call easier. These earbuds block out sounds around you thanks to their noise cancelling function, to boot. Via the Soundcore app, you can choose a scenario that best fits where you are — Indoor, Outdoor and Transport — in order to change the level of noise cancelling the earbuds provide. They come with multiple ear tips so you can personalize the fit, and the earbuds are available in four colors: Black, White, Pink and Blue.

For those who made a New Year’s resolution to start working out at home, Amazon brand Core 10 just released a new collection of activewear. It features items like high waisted leggings in patterns such as Black Leopard and Herringbone Navy and White and tops in multiple colors. The collection also includes many different sports bras, including a long-line strappy and cross t-back style. Many of the pieces can be purchased together to form a set, like the Mint Spectrum High Waist Yoga Legging, Mint Cropped Strappy Tank and Mint Cropped Sweatshirt.

Nails.INC just added two lines of scented polish to its collection. One is Cocoa-Scented and features nude shades, ranging from light to dark tones. The brand also debuted Fruit-Scented shades, including You Crack Me Up, an Off-White color with a coconut scent, and Don’t’ Worry Peach Happy, a light pink color with a peach scent. Additionally, Nails.INC released three neon shades— Pink, Orange and Green — that will help make your nails pop. These nail polish collections are sold exclusively at Target in stores and online.

Drinkware company Klean Kanteen expanded its TKWide collection in the new year, a line of insulated steel bottles and mugs that are built with a wide mouth. Shoppers can now purchase the company’s insulated steel bottles in colorways including Black, Real Teal, Purple Potion, Marigold, Blue Tint and Tofu. Klean Kanteen also added two pattern options for its kids’ cups: Heart Stripe and Electric Camo. All bottles are made with Kleen Kanteen’s chip-resistant finish, prolonging the lifespan and look of the product. Additionally, customers can now choose from five different caps for their bottles: the Loop Cap, Café Cap, Chug Cap, Straw Cap and the Twist Cap. The Twist Cap is the newest of the bunch, and it features a built-in straw and leak proof lid. Bottles and caps are available in a variety of sizes, too.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations