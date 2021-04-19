Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Earth Day is this coming Thursday, resulting in increasing interest around eco-friendly products for daily life. For example, I personally rave about my Stasher Bags, which I’ve slowly used to completely replace single use plastic bags at home. Tax season is fast approaching, too — the IRS pushed the tax deadline back for the second year in a row to May 17: We rounded up the best online tax preparation software and credit monitoring apps that may help you manage your finances. And if you’re still working from home and still experimenting with different setups, ergonomics experts advised us on how to shop for a kneeling chair, which encourages proper sitting posture and can help reduce neck strain.

In shopping news, Our Place released a new colorway of its bestselling Always Pan: Terracotta now joins seven other shades like Sage, Blue Salt and Heat. TCL announced the upcoming launch of its 20 Pro 5G and 20L Plus phones, which will be available to purchase this summer, and Midol released Caffeine Free Menstrual Pain Relief Caplets — in contrast, you get 60 milligrams of caffeine in Midol Complete. Coach introduced its spring 2021 eyewear collection, including pieces like the Sculpted Signature Hexagon Sunglasses and the Legacy Stripe Square Sunglasses. Additionally, J. Crew debuted its new eco swim capsule. Swimwear in the line includes one-pieces, bikini tops and bottoms and rashguards, all of which are designed with fabric that incorporates recycled materials. Cost Plus World Market also released a new kid’s collection, featuring rugs and furniture from a Half Circle Multicolor Rainbow Shag Area Rug to stools shaped like an elephant, fox, dog and sheep. In addition to these new releases, we rounded up notable products that recently hit the market from brands like Jinx, Everlane, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more.

The second edition of Amazon’s Echo Buds are now available for pre-order in Black and Glacier White before shipping in May. They’re currently on sale for $99.99, the limited time introductory price that will be increased to $119.99. Amazon says they’re 21 percent smaller than the previous version, and notable features include two noise cancellation settings — Active Noise Cancellation and Passthrough Mode — as well as the ability to respond to Alexa voice commands. The earbuds provide up to five hours of music feedback per charge and come with a charging case, and they can be purchased with a wireless charging case, too. They’re sold with 4 sizes of ear tips and 2 sizes of wing tips and compatible with the Alexa app, allowing you to customize privacy settings or stream music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Microsoft’s touchscreen Surface Laptop 4 is built with two processors to increase the device’s speed, and it’s made to be portable with a thin, lightweight design. The laptop is available in two sizes — 13.5 inches or 15 inches — the larger of the two offering split screen capability. The 13.3 inch laptop comes in Ice Blue or Platinum Alcantara, a soft textile material, and Sand Stone or Matte Black metal. The 15-inch option can be purchased in Platinum or Matte Black metal. The laptop features Windows Hello facial recognition sign-in, Dolby Atmos surround sound technology and dual studio microphones that help reduce background noise. For a limited time, you can get a free pair of Surface Earbuds when you buy a Surface Laptop 4.

Dick’s VRST collection includes apparel designed specifically for exercising, relaxing and wearing to work. The line’s Run Shorts and Knit Tapered Run Pants are made with moisture-wicking fabric to repel sweat while jogging, while its Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt and Slim Fit 5 Pocket Pants have a relaxed yet professional fit so you can be comfortable at the office (or while working from home). The VRST collection’s Rest and Recovery pieces feature loungewear like shorts, hoodies and pants constructed from a blend of soft rayon, bamboo and poly-spandex fabric. Additionally, the collection offers a backpack, Essentials Kit and Convertible Duffle Bag with multiple compartments.

Roku recently added three new devices to its selection of products: the Streambar Pro, Voice Remote Pro and Express 4K+. The Voice Remote Pro is available for purchase now, and it’s built with a lost remote finder feature and a rechargeable battery, as well as responds to voice commands. You can also connect headphones to the remote for private listening. The Streambar Pro and Express 4K+ are currently available for preorder and are expected to ship in May. The Streambar Pro is designed to enhance the sound of TVs, especially in large rooms. Notably, it’s equipped with four internal speakers and Dolby Audio technology. The Express 4K+ is compatible with Apple AirPlay and allows you to wirelessly stream shows, movies and more while optimizing picture quality for your TV.

Everlane’s new swimwear collection features seven pieces: three bikini tops, two bikini bottoms and two one-piece swimsuits. Swimsuits are available in sizes XXS to XXL and the brand designed the collection with sustainable materials like recycled plastic. Everlane’s swimwear collection offers pieces in a variety of colors, patterns and styles, too. For example, The Square-Neck One-Piece comes in Black, Bright Red, Marigold and Navy Floral, while The Tie-Front Bikini Top is available in Black, Off White and Blue Dusk.

Timex based the design of this stainless steel watch off one of the brand’s late 80s iterations. The watch is available in two finishes — Gold-Tone and Stainless Steel — and maintains its retro style due to its single-bulb backlight. It’s water resistant up to 30 meters (about 98 feet) and features a countdown timer as well as an adjustable alarm. You can customize the watch’s bracelet, and its digital analog display shows the time, date and day of the week.

Wild One added an extra small dog harness to its collection of products. It’s designed for dogs 10 pounds and under and is available in seven colors from Lilac and Blush to Black and Gray. You can also purchase the extra small harness in Wild One’s Harness Walk Kit, which the brand recommends purchasing with the small size leash. Wild One’s Travel Carrier is also now available in Spruce. It’s the first new color of the Travel Carrier since its 2019 launch.

Jinx’s bone-shaped dental chews freshen dogs’ breath while also helping protect their teeth against tartar and plaque buildup. They’re made with four natural ingredients: Sweet Potato, Chicken, Honey and Peppermint Oil. Designed for daily consumption, the chews are formulated for easy digestion and low in calories. Chews are available in two sizes: Regular (for dogs 10 to 25 pounds) and Large (for dogs 25 to 75 pounds). Jinx also recently released Chicken On Top Topper, which can be added to dog’s food for additional protein and nutrients.

This wok from Five Two, Food 52’s product line, comes with a stainless steel rack that allows you to cook in batches or hold fried food, but you can also fold it into a steamer and pair it with the included glass lid that keeps moisture and heat inside. It’s constructed from carbon steel, which gives the wok a naturally nonstick interior, and has a wide base and tall sides to fit large quantities of ingredients. The wok is oven safe and can be used with any stovetop.

Woolrich’s new Tickseed Coat and Tickseed Jacket are constructed from water-repellent and wind-resistant nylon, designed to keep you warm and dry during transitional seasons. The coat and jacket both come in Feather Beige, Marine Scarlet and Melton Blue, ranging in size from Extra Small to Extra Large. The coat has a flared mid-length silhouette and features an adjustable drawstring waist as well as an adjustable hood. The jacket is shorter in length than the coat, and is designed with a quilted detailing along the front and upper back.

Expanding beyond face masks, Evolvetogether now sells hand sanitizer. It contains 80 percent ethyl alcohol, which is derived from organic sugarcane, and other ingredients include organic glycerine, lemon essential oil and bergamot essential oil. Hand sanitizer is sold in a recyclable aluminum bottle, and it comes in compostable packaging. Two sizes of hand sanitizer are available: 2.4 ounces and 8.5 ounces.