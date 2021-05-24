Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, brands and retailers are already hosting some sales now. To help guide your savings, we rounded up the best sales by product, like mattresses and grills. In addition to deals and discounts, the holiday weekend is expected to see a surge in travel as more Americans get vaccinated and Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country. Travelers may see raised prices on car rentals and hotel stays, and find that some popular destinations are fully booked.

Additionally, you may begin to see less people wearing masks while out and about after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. However, retailers and customers are split over whether or not to continue wearing masks in stores. Businesses like Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Starbucks and more have already announced relaxed face mask guidelines in stores.

In other news and after previously recalling its treadmills following safety concerns, Peloton released a software fix for the machines — the Tread Lock stops and locks the belt after 45 seconds of non-use outside of a class — to restart the treadmill, users have to enter a four-digit code. Ford also revealed its new electric F-150 pickup truck during President Biden’s visit to the company’s Michigan plant last week, which he promptly took a spin in.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Amazon’s Echo Frames are now available as polarized sunglasses and blue light-filtering glasses. The sunglasses come in two polarized lens options: Classic Black and Blue Mirror. They are lightweight, as well as water- and sweat-resistant. The Echo Frames are designed with blue light-filtering lenses and are meant to be used while looking at screens like your phone or computer. Echo Frames are built with open-ear audio speakers as well as microphones, and you can access Alexa through the glasses once you pair them with the Alexa app. They also support Google Assistant and Siri with compatible devices. The frames come with a carrying case, power adapter and charging cable, too.

SmileDirectClub’s lightweight full-sized travel toothbrush features a foldable design, making it compact and easy to pack in your toiletry bag. The toothbrush’s brush compartment has an antimicrobial lining, and it’s built with an aerated bristle cover that allows for faster drying after use. Additionally, the soft-touch ergonomic handle was designed so it doesn't roll over when it’s set down, keeping the brush head off of countertops. The toothbrush comes with one replacement head.

Rothy’s expanded into men’s footwear with two initial styles: The RS01 Sneaker and The Driving Loafer. Rothy’s said men’s footwear is the brand's most requested category. Shoes are knit from 100-percent recycled materials and they underwent eight rounds of precise fit testing to ensure comfort and durability. The lace-up sneaker is available in White, Bone, Olive and Black, while the loader is available in Navy, Black, Forest Camo and Desert Camo. Both shoes can be purchased in sizes ranging from 7 to 13 and are machine-washable.

Available exclusively at REI, OXO debuted a selection of outdoor products designed to take with you while camping and traveling. The brand said OXO Outdoor offers tools designed to meet the needs of campsite kitchens, improving the outdoor cooking and cleaning up experience. The line includes a pan brush, silicone utensils, a cutting board, a can and bottle opener and more. New products will be added to the collection at a future date.

Wild One released its first new color of 2021: Butter, a yellow shade that the brand said it received hundreds of requests for. You can purchase Wild One’s Harness or Collar Walk Kits in the limited edition color, as well as all Walk essentials, including the brand’s harness, collar, leash and poop bag carrier. Wild one also launched a limited number of Butter Bandanas, which are available to purchase individually, or will be sent as a free gift with orders over $150.

RedBird, Arc'teryx’s hub for upcycling, resale, care and repair initiatives, introduced its first products: the women’s Stowe Windshell, a tote and a pouch (both of which are currently sold out). Products are made with materials saved from waste, like post-consumer materials and pre-consumer waste. Arc'teryx also founded Used Gear, a program that allows customers to send in their used items and give them a second life. The program verifies, cleans and repairs used items and resells them. Additionally, the company compiled care and repair tips for customers to teach them how to make their pieces last longer.

Bra and underwear brand CUUP released its first swim collection featuring six designs in a variety of colors: three bikini tops and three bikini bottoms. The brand said the collection is two years in the making, during which time it conducted over 100 fittings on 25 different women’s bodies. CUUP Swim offers 53 bra sizes ranging from 30A to 42, as well as seven bottom sizes: XS to XXXL.

Asian-owned beauty brand LARUCE launched five new brush sets exclusively at Nordstrom. The brushes come in either Denim and Steel colors, and they’re vegan, hypoallergenic and cruelty free. Brushes are also made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, fragrances and oils. The brush sets are named after women who work for the company, like the Megan Complexion Brush Set, the Lupe Cheek Brush Set and the Kimberly Eye Brush Set. LARUCE released eye shading and eye blending brush sets, too.

California Design Den released a chunky weighted blanket made from natural cotton. The blanket features a woven design, making it breathable and allowing it to distribute weight evenly across your body. It’s also machine-washable and comes with a duffle bag to use for storage or travel. Available in Blueberry and Gray, the blanket comes in three weight options: 8, 12 and 15 pounds.

The Fohm Bathroom Kit replaces flushable wipes in your home by turning any brand of toilet paper into wipes. The kit comes with a touchless motion activated dispenser and a cartridge of cleanser, as well as 3M command strips to help mount the cleanser dispenser to bathroom walls. The dispenser has a rechargeable battery, and one cleanser cartridge lasts for about three months when used by two people according to Fohm. Refill cleanser packs are sold separately.

