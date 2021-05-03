Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As Memorial Day weekend approaches and more Americans are getting vaccinated, some are planning vacations. To inform your own travel planning and other shopping priorities like May sales to take advantage of, we consulted experts on what to keep in mind right now. While the warm spring weather is fit for a picnic, a portable air conditioner may soon be necessary to cool down the inside of your home. And with summer on the horizon, experts recommended the best sunscreen for kids and the best bike helmets to wear while riding.

In shopping news, you can now pre-order Apple’s latest tech, and purchase products recently launched by Outdoor Voices, Polaroid and Supergoop. CASETiFY introduced the second installment of its tech accessories collection with the NBA, featuring products for iPhones and AirPods, as well as a wireless charger and grip stands. L’Oreal Paris released its Age Cell Renewal Perfect Midnight Serum, and Warp + Weft released new spring styles, including white jeans. Whitney Port launched a loungewear brand with Avalon Apparel called COZeCO, including pieces like cardigans, shirts, pants, shorts and dresses. Fossil also debuted a limited-edition Solar Watch, and you can now preorder Ultracor’s new activewear line, Ultacolors, which officially launches June 1 and consists of a sports bra and leggings.

In addition to those new releases, we rounded up notable products that just hit the market from clothing, tech and shoes to electric bikes and skincare.

Amazon’s latest generation of Fire tablets includes the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. The Fire HD 10 comes in Black, Denim, Lavender and Olive, It features a powerful processor, a Full HD display, 12 hours of battery life and up to 64GB of storage. The Slate-colored Fire HD 10 Plus is a 10-inch tablet that has all the features of the Fire 10 HD, in addition to 4GB RAM, wireless charging and a soft touch finish. Amazon says it's the retailer's most powerful 10-inch tablet yet, and it can be purchased with Anker’s Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock. Additionally, Amazon launched a Productivity Bundle, which includes a Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and a detachable keyboard case. Items are available for pre-order now and will begin shipping on May 26.

Samsung’s new laptops — which are currently available for pre-order — are designed for people who take their computer on the go. The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are thin and lightweight, and they come in two sizes: 13 inches and 15 inches. They are Samsung’s first Windows PCs to be built with AMOLED displays, delivering immersive colors and contrast. The new PCs also offer Galaxy Book Smart Switch, which allows users to transfer photos, files, apps and settings from their old Windows PC to their new Galaxy Book. The Galaxy Book Pro is available in two-tone Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver, while the metallic Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in Mystic Navy and Mystic Bronze. Additionally, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy Book, available in the second half of 2021, and the Galaxy Book Flex2 α, now available for pre-order.

GoNoodle teamed up with Tonies to create a Toniebox set that encourages kids to practice mindfulness and meditation. The starter set comes with a Tonibox and GoNoodle’s new Tonie, which kids can place on top of their Tonibox to play 32 minutes of songs, activities and meditation programs. The set also comes with a Creative-Tonie, which stores and plays up to 90 minutes of custom content including songs or voice memos you record. The Tonibox connects to the Tonie app, allowing parents to adjust settings like volume and access rights, and upload content to Creative-Tonies.

Teva and Polaroid recently collaborated over a limited-edition collection. It includes two of Teva’s classic sandal silhouettes, the Original Universal Polaroid in Grey and the Midform Universal Polaroid in Red. The sandals are water-friendly, made from recycled materials and incorporate hues from a custom Polaroid Color Spectrum. The line also features a refurbished Polaroid 600 analog camera that utilizes Polaroid 600 film in color or black and white. Batteries for the camera are built into film packs, which are sold separately.

Expanding beyond its line of hot sauce, pasta sauce and mayonnaise, TRUFF is venturing into another category: oils. Its new Black Truffle Oil features a blend of olive oil and real black winter truffle. The recipe uses a neutral-flavored olive oil as the base so the truffle is more pronounced. You can purchase the oil in individual bottles or in packs of two, three, six and 12. In the coming months, it will be sold at retailers like Amazon, Whole Foods Market, World Market and more.

Retrospec launched three new electric bikes, and you can choose from different sized motors and batteries for each. The Tungsten-colored Beaumont Rev City Bike comes in three sizes — Small, Medium and Large — and allows you to pedal with assisted power. You can ride up to 20 miles per hour, and the bike features a Start Aid, which gets it moving without initial wobbles. The Beaumont Rev can be purchased with a step through frame that has a comfort saddle, helping you easily dismount after riding. It’s available in Eggshell, Blush and Crystal Blue colors. Additionally, Retrospec launched the Jax Rev Folding Electric Bike with folding handlebars, top-tube and pedals. It collapses into a compact, car-friendly size. The bike is available in Matte Black and Matte Olive Drab.

Girlfriend Collective’s new swimwear line features pieces made from recycled fishing nets and post-industrial waste recovered from the ocean. The line includes bikini tops and bottoms, as well as one pieces. Bathing suits come in multiple styles — from off-the-shoulder and scoop-necks to v-necks — and five color options: Black, Spritz, Aqua, Koi and Equator. Swimwear is sold in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL.You can view a sustainability report for each item online that details how much oil was conserved, CO2 was prevented and energy was saved to make the pieces with sustainable materials.

Vitruvi added a new essential oil diffuser to its collection: the portable Move Diffuser. It comes with a charging pad — its charging cord can be directly plugged into the diffuser — and can diffuse areas as large as 500 square feet. You can place the diffuser anywhere throughout your home and choose from two run times: consistent 4 hour or intermittent 8 hour. The diffuser comes in four colors: White, Black, Fog and Terracotta. Vitruvi also launched two new essential oil blends: Sweet Water and Moonbeam.

This face cleanser from Cover FX can be used with or without water. You can massage into skin and rinse with warm water, or apply it to a cotton round and wipe over skin, acting as a makeup remover. The cleanser is made with vegetable-based amino acids that work to rid skin of impurities and makeup without stripping it of moisture. It also contains oat extracts that soothe and calm skin, in addition to hydrating grapefruit, cucumber and chamomile extracts. The product is also infused with antioxidants, citric acid and vitamin E to protect skin against environmental aggressors and free radicals during the day.

Clothing brand Outerknown launched its new women’s Second Spin collection, featuring loungewear like shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and joggers. Apparel is made with recycled cotton derived from pre- and post-consumer textile waste. Outerknown partnered with Hallotex, a company that makes sustainable yarns, fabrics and garments, to turn salvaged textiles into high-quality fibers. Each piece in the collection has a custom QR code that customers can scan to learn about who made it, where it was made, its material composition, how to clean it and recycling recommendations. Sizing in the collection ranges from Extra Small to Extra Large.

FaceGym's new skincare line is a first for the brand, which also sells facial tools like a Face Ball and Hyaluronic Roller. Items have QR codes on their packaging that you can scan to learn how to apply the products. The line’s Electro-Lite Brightening Face Cleanser is designed to clean skin and refine its texture, while the Hydro-Bound Hydrating Face Serum contains niacinamide and moisturizes skin. FaceGym also released the Youth Reformer Face Serum that’s made with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, and the collagen-boosting Supreme Restructure cream.

