Shoppers across the country are facing shipping delays and rising price tags recently, both of which are side effects of the pandemic, experts said. Consumer prices increased for the third straight month in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For example, demand for air conditioners and dehumidifiers has often overwhelmed supply this summer as many states experience heat waves.

In other shopping news, Johnson & Johnson recalled five of its sunscreen products — including Aveeno’s Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen and four of Neutrogena’s sunscreens — after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer after repeated exposure. Blueland, a sustainable cleaning products brand, recently became a certified B Corporation, meaning it met certain standards for social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. And Nordstrom joined the 15 Percent Pledge, committing to “grow purchases from brands owned or founded by Black individuals by 10x by the end of 2030,” according to the retailer.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Compatible with iPhone 12 models, the new Apple MagSafe Battery Pack attaches to the back of phones and charges them with or without a MagSafe case. The battery pack can charge phones with up to 15W of power, but it needs to be connected to a 20W (or higher) brick to do so. If not — like when you’re using it as a portable charger — the device will charge your phone with up to 5W power. The battery pack itself can be charged with a Lightning to USB cable (sold separately). You can also charge your iPhone and MagSafe Battery pack at the same time by attaching the battery pack to your phone and plugging either the battery pack or the iPhone into a power source.

Target’s home brand Opalhouse recently launched a new collection designed with Jungalow, owned by designer Justina Blakeney. The retailer said the collection features colorful, eclectic products from furniture to wall décor, and signifies its ongoing “commitment to source and design more products from Black creators and designers.” Items include throw pillows, sheets and lamps, as well as candles and bath towels.

Away launched three new bags that pack into compact zippered pouches when they’re not in use: The Packable Backpack, The Packable Carryall and The Packable Sling Bag. Away’s Packable Bags are made from lightweight, water-resistant, 100 percent recycled nylon and feature interior organization systems that consist of a zipper pocket and a loop for a zip pouch. The Packable Sling Bag is available in Cayenne, an orange shade, while The Packable Carryall and The Packable Backpack come in multiple colors.

The Fishing Knife Set from Made In is designed in collaboration with Chef Tom Colicchio. The set comes with The Flexible Filet Knife — which has a straight edge — and The Utility Knife — a serrated knife. The knives’ blades are constructed from stainless steel and feature a slip-resistant handle to help you keep a tight grip. They come with protective sheaths to guard the blades, too.

July is National Ice Cream month, and Ninja recently released its new electric ice cream maker so you can make sweet treats at home. The Ninja CREAMi offers seven preset programs for sorbets, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, ice cream and more, and the machine allows you to customize the dessert’s flavor profile and texture. There’s also a dedicated mix-program so you can evenly distribute ingredients like candy and nuts throughout ice cream. In addition to the machine itself, the Ninja CREAMi comes with three 16-ounce pints and storage lids and a recipe book.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s new Squared Away collection features items to organize your home and find storage solutions. Products are designed with sturdy materials like wood and stainless steel, as well as neutral tones that compliment different decors. You can purchase hangers, shoe racks and wardrobe organizers for your closet, as well as products for the bathroom and laundry care, like collapsible laundry baskets. Squared Away kitchen storage and organizers will be available later this year.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes and colors, Reebok’s Floatride Energy 3 Adventure sneaker is designed to wear while running on the road and on trails. The shoe was introduced under Reebok’s [REE]CYCLED product category since it features a 100 percent recycled plastic mesh toe and ripstop reinforced heel. The shoe’s toe is also reinforced to add durability and water-resistance in areas that wear easily. Additionally, the sneaker is built with Reebok’s Floatride Energy Foam to provide supportive cushioning.

The Whistle Switch smart collar is made for dogs as small as 5 pounds. It tracks your pet’s GPS location as well as health and fitness metrics. In order to use the collar, you must subscribe to a Whistle Switch subscription plan, as the collar leverages AT&T’s 4G network to function. But you don’t need to be an AT&T customer to use the collar — the subscription plan includes cellular connection. Whistle Switch comes with two rechargeable interchangeable batteries and you can monitor your dog’s location and other metrics through The Whistle app. The collar is also IPX8 water-resistant and comes in two colors: Athleisure and Shadow.

Skincare brand Cocokind launched two new serums: the Ceramide Barrier Serum and the Probiotic Acne Serum. The Probiotic Acne Serum contains 1.5 percent salicylic acid to help clear up acne, blackheads and clogged pores, as well as probiotics, which aid in reducing skin sensitivity and irritation. The Ceramide Barrier Serum is made with five types of ceramides and squalane to support the skin barrier and reduce moisture loss, as well as beta glucan — which the brand said functions like hyaluronic acid — and lactic acid.

Aiming to help people reduce plastic waste, Softsoap released tablet-to-foam soap that you can use to refill the bottles you already own. When you drop the tablet into a bottle with water, it fizzes and turns into foam hand soap, which you can purchase in scents like Sparkling Lavender, Lemon Fizz and Fresh Coconut. Softsoap’s Foaming Hand Soap Tablets Starter Kit comes with a recyclable aluminum bottle and two refill tablets, or you can purchase the refill tablets individually.

Bearaby’s new Travel Napper weighted blanket comes in a carry-on sized canvas weekender-style tote and weighs 10 pounds, the lightest of the brand’s adult-sized blankets. It’s available in five colors — Evening Rose, Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Cloud White and Midnight Blue — and is designed with breathable 100 percent organic cotton. The blanket — which measures 40-by-64 inches — provides Deep Touch Pressure, a form of tactile sensory input that can relax the body, reduce anxiety and help you fall asleep using gentle pressure.

In collaboration with Swaovski, Vertagear’s PL4500 racing series chair now comes embellished with crystals. The chair’s seat height, backseat, tilt and armrests are adjustable, and it’s built with removable memory foam cushions to offer neck and lumbar support. With five wheels on the base and a steel frame, the gaming chair is durable and can be easily moved across rooms. It holds a maximum load of 400 pounds.

