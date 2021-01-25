Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

One highlight of President Joe Biden's inauguration especially resonated with Shopping readers: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s reading of her original “The Hill We Climb” pushed her books to top Amazon’s bestsellers list. Other trends are more predictable: As people are working to establish steady fitness routines in the new year, apparel like size-inclusive sports bras and tools like stationary bikes are steadily increasing in popularity. And as winter’s cold temperatures force us indoors, some are investing in items that promote self-care like essential oil diffusers and Target’s clean beauty products.

This week, we’re rounding up releases from fashion brands like Buck Mason and Athleta. Casetify debuted a collection of Disney-themed tech products and BioBidet’s latest bidet-and-toilet hit shelves, too. We’re also covering a new supportive mattress from Titan, Meena Harris’ second children’s book and a new, sleek pill box that’s great for taking with you on the go.

Athleta announced it is now offering over 350 pieces in extended sizing — 1X to 3X — in stores and online. The brand said that by March, it will expand its extended sizing collection to include over 500 styles, 70 percent of its spring line. Additionally, all Athleta stores will feature size-inclusive mannequins and XXS to 3X clothing will be on the same racks across the store. Clothing includes bottoms, tops, jackets, dresses and bras, and all pieces have been wear-tested by women sizes 18 to 26. Furthermore, all Athleta store associates will be certified in comprehensive inclusive sizing through the brand’s bodySTRONG training.

This mattress from Shopping reader-favorite bedding retailer Brooklyn Bedding has all the qualities of the brand’s original Titan Hybrid, in addition to new contouring that accommodates both sleepers in bed. It has a medium firmness level, yet was designed with extra support that relieves pressure points for plus-size sleepers. The mattress is made with multiple layers, including memory foam and brand-specific foam and coils. It can be purchased with an optional cooling top panel that moderates your temperature while you sleep, too. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to split California king, and it comes with a 10-year warranty as well as a 120-night free trial.

Port and Polish Pill Box now comes in a Mauve color that launched exclusively at Neiman Marcus. The pill box features a matte finish outside and a mirror on the inside. It has seven interior daily pill compartments with individual removable lids, in addition to a tight-fit cover. The pill box is small and compact — about the size of an iPhone — making it easy to travel with. Additionally, Port and Polish pill boxes are certified plastic neutral. This means that for every product created, Port and Polish funds the removal of an equal amount of plastic from the world's oceans. The pill box comes in Crisp White, Navy Blue, Blush Pink, Charcoal Grey, Classic Black and Limited Release Cherry Red colors, too.

Buck Mason just debuted two styles of men’s leather jackets: the Bruiser Bomber and Bruiser Moto. The jackets are made from lamb leather that goes through a two-step tanning process, prompting the jackets to develop a patina over time. Both jackets feature custom brass hardware and come in sizes XS to XXL. Buck Mason also makes antimicrobial face masks, which were one of Shopping’s best selling face masks of 2020.

BioBidet, which was recently acquired by the world’s largest toilet seat manufacturer Bemis Manufacturing Company, launched a new bidet-outfitted toilet to its collection of products. The Discovery DLX Bidet Toilet features a kick-control function that allows users to lift the lid and seat, and flush, by using their foot to press a button on the bottom of the toilet. The toilet has a built-in UV sterilizer that automatically cleanses the bidet’s stainless steel nozzle after each use, and the bidet has three wash functions: front wash, rear wash and oscillation. The toilet seat is newly designed to be heated with adjustable temperature control, and it has an occupancy sensor that senses when you’re near, automatically opening or closing the toilet seat cover. Additionally, users can stand up to activate an automatic hands-free flush, and the toilet comes with easy-to-use controls via a remote control you can mount to a wall. Yes, you can buy it online and yes, you can install it yourself (or get some help from a service like Handy).

Meena Harris, Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece and New York Times-bestselling author of “Kamala and Maya's Big Idea,” published her second children’s book last week, and it’s already out-of-stock on Amazon. According to Goodreads, the book tells the story about the challenges faced by women and girls when they’re labeled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious." It teaches children how to reframe and redefine words meant to demean them. Harris’ books expand upon the ideals promoted by her apparel company Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign.

Casetify collaborated with Disney to launch a collection of products for Apple tech featuring Mickey Mouse. Items include iPhone cases, AirPods cases and Apple Watch bands. There’s also a selection of cases for MacBooks and iPads, in addition to wireless charging pads and grip stands. Casify also released a Disney-themed UV sanitizer that can rid your phone, headphones and other tech from germs.

This new watch was designed for women to wear everyday, whether they’re dressing up for a Zoom meeting or working out. It’s lightweight and comes with a protective bumper that can be added when you’re doing more hands-on activities like exercising. The watch can be purchased with a Silver or Rose Gold case, as well as a soft paracord or genuine rubber strap. It’s water-resistant up to 330 feet and is built with a scratch-resistant crystal face. The watch comes in five colors: Grey, White, Black, Blue and Rose Gold.