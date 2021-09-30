Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Earlier this year, research showed that Amazon is on track to become the world’s largest retailer, jumping ahead of Walmart, which formerly held the title. And now, Amazon is planning to open retail locations that resemble department stores, according to CNBC. It already introduced bookstores, cashless convenience stores and grocery stores across the country.

Additionally, The Boppy Company recently recalled its Newborn Lounger after it was linked to multiple infant deaths between 2015 and 2020 — at least eight children suffocated on their side or stomach after being placed on the product, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company recalled over 3 million of its loungers for babies.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

HOKA’s Bondi X sneaker is an upgraded version of its Bondi shoe and offers neutral support in addition to plush cushioning from features like a compression molded EVA midsole. It’s built with a carbon-fiber plate and an early stage meta-rocker, allowing for a smooth gait and transition while running. The sneaker boasts a ventilated air flow design, too — it’s made from a breathable mesh upper with 3D holtmelt yarn and a perforated EVA tongue. The Bondi X also has an Ortholite sockliner. It’s available in men’s and women’s sizes. You can pre-order the sneaker now, which begins shipping on Oct. 1.

Athleta released a new apparel collection with Brown Girls Do Ballet, an organization that aims to increase diversity and participation of underrepresented populations in ballet. The brand is also donating $50,000 to the organization. The apparel collection features limited-edition pieces like the Grace Sweater Wrap, Powervita Bodysuit and the Grace Wrap Skirt for women. It also offers items for young girls like the Athleta Girl Grace Leotard. You can also purchase a graphic tee made for the collaboration that has illustrations on the front and back. It’s available in women’s and girl’s sizes.

Osprey expanded its Daylite series to include wheeled duffels and carry-on travel packs. New items are all made from recycled materials and come in multiple colors.

The wheeled duffels are available in two styles: the Carry On Wheeled Duffle 40L and the Wheeled Duffle 85L. Both bags collapse when they’re not in use and offer multiple pockets, deployable backpack straps and an ID pocket.

The Expandable Travel Pack 26 + 6 is built with an external pocket for toiletries as well as a laptop sleeve. If you’re not using it as your carry on item while flying, you can expand the main compartment by 6 liters.

The Carry-On Travel Pack 44 offers similar features to the Expandable Travel Pack, and Osprey said it’s the largest size carry-on bag allowed by most airlines.

Dagne Dover’s new collection features four bags designed from 100 percent organic denim. The small and large versions of the Vida Tote and the Skye Essentials Pouch now come in denim, and Dagne Dover launched a new bag, too: the Pacific Tote. It offers multiple exterior and interior pockets, a bottle holder, key clip and ID pocket. The bag can fit 13-inch laptops and features both short and shoulder-length handles.

EcoSleep by Brooklyn Bedding launched the Luxe Hybrid Mattress, which has a flippable latex foam core — one side is firm and the other is soft, allowing you to choose which you’d rather sleep on. The mattress is built from natural latex layers and it comes with a zippered top cover constructed from Joma Wool and 100 percent organic cotton. The mattress also features an 8-inch core composed of encased coils that provide support and help reduce motion. It’s available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King. The King and California King mattresses come in a split option, allowing one person to sleep on the soft side and the other to sleep on the firm side.

Girlfriend Collective released a collection of sleepwear separates designed from a blend of TENCEL material and recycled cotton. Pieces include the Dream Robe, Cloud Pant and Snooze Short, as well as shirts like the Twilight Tank and Sleep Long Sleeve Tee. Sleepwear is available in four colors: Dawn, Canopy, Moonstone and Dusk. Items come in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL.

Quench, a solid face moisturizer from Ethique, is formulated with niacinamide to balance oil production, reduce the appearance of blemishes and promote an even skin tone. It also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to draw moisture to the skin, as well as jojoba oil. The moisturizer is unscented and the brand said it can be used as a daily night cream or in the morning before you apply makeup. It comes in a compostable tube, too — when you’re done using the product, you can bury the tube in the soil or a plant pot to naturally break down.

